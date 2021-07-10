For functional nutrition coaches and other wellness professionals, these innovative digital platforms represent a fascinating opportunity to enhance health coaching services and gain a more holistic view of an individual's well-being. By blending technological tools with powerful health and wellness coaching expertise, health coaches can empower others to make better-informed choices about their health while encouraging new approaches to health and lifestyle interventions outside traditional in-person settings.

According to registered dietitian and health coach Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, "virtual health coaching is here to stay; it allows for more flexibility with time for patients and coaches, and it provides the ability to conduct sessions from all over the world."

If you are looking to be a part of this ever-evolving global health shift or are curious about boosting your existing coaching practice, here are a few expert tips to guide you through the exciting world of virtual health coaching: