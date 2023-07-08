What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

“The cure for cankles is more movement,” Juliet says. This is why you may experience the occasional cankle when you’re sitting on a plane, standing at a desk for a long time, at a concert, etc.

“Obviously, we’re all going to get stuck in situations where we can’t move as much as we want,” she adds—so don’t totally freak if you experience cankles after standing for an extended period of time. It’s completely natural.

Even if you’re stuck standing, Juliet says a little bit of “fidgeting and changing positions,” can help keep the lymphatic system turned on and flowing, thus helping to reduce the chance or severity of cankles. So for those stuck in meetings all day or sitting on a long flight, simply fidgeting your body can count as movement (well, when it comes to your circulation).

If you have more flexibility in your schedule, try to add what Juliet calls “movement snacks” into your day. Essentially, incorporate quick, frequent spurts of movement in between your daily activities. Below, find a few ideas to get you started: