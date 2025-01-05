Advertisement
This Zodiac Sign Could Be Unlucky In Love In 2025, Astrologers Say
We all have something different to expect in 2025, depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes love and romance.
According to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there are a few signs that will have a lucky year in love, a few that won't, and one sign that isn't focusing on love much at all this year. Here's what to know.
Which zodiac sign isn't prioritizing love in 2025?
We don't want to scare anyone; Every sign has a chance for love this year if they want it. But in terms of the astrological influences at play, it's Cancers (and specifically, Cancer risings) who may find love and relationships just aren't clicking right now.
And that's because the crabs of the zodiac will have other things to prioritize, like healing their own trauma and baggage, as well as revamping their own identity and self-image.
As the twins explain, adventurous, philosophical Jupiter starts the year in Gemini, which rules Cancer's dreamy, introspective 12th house. This influence is pushing them to dig deep in order to resolve issues that are holding them back from growth, which can naturally be pretty intense and personal.
"Leave the past in the past, Crab. Explore fresh opportunities that align with your evolving priorities," the twins say, adding to focus on boosting your career profile and stepping into the spotlight.
Then, on June 9, Jupiter moves into Cancer for the first time since mid-2014. The twins write that this once-every-12-years chapter will kickstart your unabashed personal revamp.
But until then, you'll want to squeeze in as much solitude as your heart desires. Jupiter in your 12th house is definitely a time to reflect, but once it's in your first house, "you'll be a Crab in demand in the second half of 2025," the twins say.
Not to mention, with the North Node in Pisces, it's activating Cancer's ninth house of adventure and expansion. This energy revs up their independence, so again, partnerships may simply feel restricting.
The takeaway
Again, Cancers' love lives aren't doomed this year—they'll just be way more focused on prioritizing themselves. Not a bad thing at all! If they do dip their toes into the dating pool this year, the twins say, "You deserve a partnership rooted in mutual respect. Define what you truly want in a relationship and pursue it boldly."
