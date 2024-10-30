Skip to Content
Functional Food

You'd Never Guess This Common Plant Is Actually A Great Source Of Protein

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 30, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Green Juice with Parsley and Apples
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
October 30, 2024

In case you missed it, we're predicting that protein is going to continue to be a priority in 2024—and for good reason. Protein is essential for building and repairing muscles and bones, and of course, it fuels us up with energy.

And according to research published in the Journal of Nutrition1, there's an unlikely source of plant-derived protein you don't want to miss.

Studying protein in...algae?

Knowing that protein and essential amino acids help our bodies build muscle, researchers wanted to assess whether algae was an adequate source of protein when it comes to muscle protein synthesis.

Namely, they looked at two common algae options you can easily find on the market: spirulina and chlorella. Both are known to have a ton of micronutrients like beta-carotene, B vitamins, and more, and they're rich in protein to boot.

In order to study the impact chlorella and spirulina had on amino acid concentrations and muscle building, they had healthy, young adult participants do resistance training, followed by consuming a post-workout drink with 25 grams of either spirulina, chlorella, or a fungal-derived mycoprotein for the control.

Then, the researchers assessed blood and skeletal samples from the participants, as well as amino acid levels and muscle tissue, comparing their baseline numbers with their numbers four hours after having their protein drink.

And sure enough, algae might just be the next big secret ingredient for hitting your protein goals. Not only did consuming spirulina or chlorella increase the amino acid concentrations in the blood, but it also helped with myofibrillar protein synthesis (building muscle, in layman's terms).

Spirulina showed a bit of a leg up over chlorella, though both were effective and show promise as protein sources for the future.

What to do about it

This study is the first of its kind to conclude that both spirulina and chlorella can help with building muscle and upping amino acid levels, thanks to their high amounts of protein.

And given the recent interest in upping protein intake, this news couldn't come at a better time. Especially considering what we know about animal agriculture and its impact on the environment, sustainable protein sources need to be a priority.

As study co-author Ino Van Der Heijden, MSc, explains in a news release, algae could very well be part of the answer for a secure and sustainable food future.

"With more and more people trying to eat less meat because of ethical and environmental reasons, there is growing interest in non-animal-derived and sustainably produced protein," he says, adding, "We believe it's important and necessary to start looking into these alternatives and we've identified algae as a promising novel protein source."

The takeaway

Protein is essential—there's no doubt about that. But working plant-derived sources into the equation is an important part of a sustainable future.

So whether you add some spirulina to your smoothie, or chlorella to your water, these findings suggest algae could be just what you need to hit your daily protein goals. And of course, bonus points if you have it after a workout, for added muscle-building benefit!

More On This Topic

