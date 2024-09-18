Advertisement
This Type Of Bacteria Could Stave Off Gum Disease, Study Finds
Scientists have uncovered a new way to support gum health. And the good news is that it's likely already part of your daily routine (and if it's not, it really should be).
They found that daily probiotic use improves oral health, markedly reducing instances of gingivitis.
From mouth to microbiome
A randomized controlled trial published last month1 tested the effect of a daily probiotic on gum health in adults with gingivitis. Half of the participants received probiotic lozenges (with the bacterial strain Bifidobacterium lactis HN019), while the other half received a placebo.
After eight weeks, scientists measured several inflammatory markers to assess improvements in gum health, including instances of gum bleeding and the prevalence of plaque.
They found that those taking the probiotic had a lower instance of gingivitis, leading them to believe that probiotics may play an important role in preserving gum and oral health.
These are important findings since oral hygiene and gum health are essential considerations in every healthy lifestyle. Poor oral hygiene and conditions like gingivitis can lead to tissue damage2, bone damage,3 and even tooth loss. Beyond that, poor oral health may be linked to cognitive decline such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease4.
Because digestion starts in the mouth, it makes sense that probiotics and the microbiome would play a role in oral hygiene and health.
Another reason to take a probiotic
While brushing and flossing certainly help keep your breath fresh and your pearly whites sparkling, this study shows that probiotics can also be helpful additions to your oral health routine.
Probiotics (from food and supplements) can support a variety of health goals, depending on the unique strain, from helping you manage a healthy weight to supporting digestion.
And now, according to recent research, if they contain Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, they may even support gum health and oral hygiene. Here's a list of the best probiotics of the year and how to choose the right one for you.
Along with taking a probiotic, there are several key steps to keeping your mouth in great shape. Be sure to chew your food, brush, and floss (yes really, every day), and get plenty of vitamin D for healthy teeth.
The takeaway
Maintaining good oral health is an incredibly important part of our well-being routines, affecting everything from the freshness of our breath to our likelihood of developing cognitive decline.
Research shows that certain probiotics may support gum health and overall oral hygiene, adding to the list of ways supporting our microbiome can make us happier and healthier.
