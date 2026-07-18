This Surprising Ingredient Helped Skin Cells Recover From UV Stress
Honey has earned a pretty impressive reputation over the years. It's been used to soothe sore throats, heal wounds, and moisturize dry skin long before modern skincare existed.
But what if honey's biggest skincare benefit isn't how it feels on your skin, but what it might be doing inside your skin cells?
As we age, one of the biggest challenges isn't simply developing wrinkles. It's that our skin gradually becomes less efficient at repairing itself after everyday damage from things like sunlight, pollution, and inflammation. Scientists are becoming just as interested in preserving the skin's ability to bounce back as they are in smoothing fine lines.
That's exactly what caught researchers' attention in a new study1 exploring multifloral honey. While the findings are still very early, they suggest honey may help skin cells stay more resilient when they're exposed to UV-related stress.
How honey affects skin cells under UV stress
To explore honey's potential, researchers in Italy grew several different types of human skin cells in the lab, including fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and skin stem cells. Together, these cells are responsible for maintaining the structure of your skin and helping it repair itself after injury.
Before exposing the cells to ultraviolet (UV) light, the researchers treated some of them with a small amount of multifloral honey for two days.
Then they looked at how the cells responded.
They measured markers of oxidative stress, antioxidant activity, and inflammation, while also examining genes involved in cell repair, aging, and regeneration. The researchers weren't trying to see whether honey could erase wrinkles. They wanted to know whether it could help skin cells stay healthier after one of their biggest everyday stressors, UV exposure.
Honey appeared to help skin cells recover more effectively
The researchers found several encouraging signs.
Cells treated with honey showed greater antioxidant activity and produced less nitric oxide, a compound that can contribute to cellular stress when present in excess. Honey-treated cells also showed lower activity of genes linked to cellular aging while increasing the activity of genes involved in protecting cells from stress.
Perhaps the most intriguing finding involved skin stem cells.
These cells help replenish and repair skin throughout life, but like many stem cells in the body, they gradually become less effective with age. After UV exposure, the honey-treated stem cells maintained stronger activity of genes associated with their ability to renew themselves.
The researchers also noticed something interesting about the overall repair response. Rather than pushing cells into overdrive, the honey appeared to support a more balanced recovery, helping cells respond to stress without triggering an excessive repair process.
What this means for your skincare routine
If you're wondering whether you should start spreading honey on your face every night, not so fast. This study was conducted in isolated human skin cells grown in the laboratory. That's a valuable way to understand biology, but it's a long way from proving that honey-based skincare products can deliver the same benefits in real people.
Researchers themselves caution against treating honey as a substitute for sunscreen or established skincare practices.
Still, the findings fit with what we already know about honey. It's naturally rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, and medical-grade honey has been used for years to help wounds heal.
For now, the foundations of healthy skin aging haven't changed: wear sunscreen every day, avoid unnecessary UV exposure, eat plenty of antioxidant-rich foods, get enough sleep, don't smoke, and keep your skin barrier healthy with a moisturizer that works for you.
Future skincare products may eventually use compounds from honey in more sophisticated ways, but that science is still unfolding.
The takeaway
Perhaps the biggest lesson from this study has nothing to do with honey.
It's that healthy skin aging isn't simply about slowing visible changes. It's about helping your skin remain resilient enough to keep repairing itself after years of sun exposure and everyday wear and tear.
Researchers are still figuring out which ingredients can best support that process. Honey may turn out to be one of them, but the bigger story is that skincare is beginning to focus less on looking younger and more on helping skin function at its best for life.