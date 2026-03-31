Mayo Clinic Dermatologist Reveals 5 Critical Functions Of The Skin & How They Impact Aging
Skin longevity is no longer a novel concept—it’s gone mainstream, with all the major beauty brands launching “skin longevity” collections, aimed at supporting skin structure and cellular health through key longevity pathways. It’s a development we certainly applaud. We love the idea of having smooth, glowing skin for the long-term.
But still, we suspect there's something we’re still missing.
According to Saranya Wyles, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Regenerative Dermatology & Skin Longevity Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, we may have been thinking about this topic from the wrong point of view. During her conversation with mindbodygreen co-founder Jason Wachob at the 2026 Revitalize summit, she explained that true skin health and longevity isn't about the end result or aesthetics at al—it's about functionality.
Here's the thing: Your skin is the largest organ in your body, and it's doing far more than just sitting there looking pretty. “The skin does five or six ideal functions, if not more,” says Wyles. It's actively protecting you, regulating your temperature, synthesizing vitamins, and communicating with your nervous system. When those functions decline, the visible signs often follow.
As Wyles puts it: "Function begets structure." When your skin is functioning optimally, the structural benefits that we all focus our attention on—firmness, hydration, resilience—come along for the ride.
Let's get into what that actually means.
What "skin function" actually means and why it matters for longevity
Your skin is a metabolically active, regenerative organ that plays a systems-level role in your overall health, Wyles reminds us.
Think about it: Your skin is part of your immune defense, your thermoregulation system, and even your endocrine system (more on that later). When these processes start to decline—whether from aging, environmental stress, or lifestyle factors—the visible signs of aging often start to show up. Wrinkles, sagging, dullness? Those are ripple effects, not the root issue.
This is actually empowering news. It means that instead of chasing cosmetic fixes, you can focus on supporting the underlying functions that keep your skin healthy and resilient over time.
Barrier protection: A dynamic shield
Let's start with the big one. Your skin barrier is a living, evolving shield that protects you from UV radiation, pollution, pathogens, and allergens while simultaneously keeping moisture locked in.
"The minute we start aging, our barrier, which is like a basket weave, slowly starts to open up," Wyles explained. "So that means, just at rest, you're losing water a lot easier."
Research supports this: One study on transepidermal water loss1 found that older adults had significantly higher baseline rates of water loss compared to younger subjects. Even more telling, when the barrier was disrupted, older skin took roughly twice as long to recover.
What you can do:
Prioritize barrier-first routines, even starting in your 20s. That means gentle cleansing (skip the foaming cleansers that leave your skin feeling "squeaky clean"), lipid-rich moisturizers with ceramides and fatty acids, and daily SPF. And resist the urge to over-exfoliate—it can strip the barrier, induce inflammation, and increase the risk of water loss.
Secretion: Supports your detox pathways
Your skin produces sebum to lubricate and protect itself, an essential part of its barrier function. But that’s not all: It also secrets sweat to help eliminate waste and support microbiome balance. These aren't just byproducts—they're active functions that contribute to skin health.
To zero in on sweat: “The skin secretes toxins through your sweat,” says Wyles.
And it goes beyond that, too. Research shows that sweat composition2 includes electrolytes, hydrating water, and skin-boosting metabolites that actually feed the skin microbiome. This is notable because the skin microbiome3 is increasingly recognized as a key regulator of inflammation, barrier integrity, and visible aging.
What you can do:
Incorporate regular movement and/or sauna use to promote healthy sweating. Yes, this tip is dermatologist-approved.
“When you exercise, you sweat and when you sweat, you release toxins from your skin. So exercise has great implications for the skin,” she says. “And this can also be achieved by doing saunas, which is also a great way to allow your skin to release that sweat.”
Related read: Want to sauna at-home but don’t have the space? These are the best editor-tested infrared saunas that’ll absolutely make you sweat
Absorption: A delivery system
Your skin absorbs topical ingredients into the upper layers of the epidermis, which then encourage cellular renewal, help protect collagen and elastin, and fortify the barrier. This is why the products you put on your skin actually matter.
But absorption isn’t a free-for-all. The skin is selective by design—only certain molecules (typically small, lipophilic ones) can penetrate effectively. And critically, absorption is highly dependent on barrier health. If your barrier is compromised, you may experience increased sensitivity or inconsistent results from your products.
What you can do:
Focus on fewer, well-formulated products rather than layering on everything under the sun. “It's actually very simple,” she says. Wyles uses a simple routine for day and night, aligning with the skin’s own repair and defense clock.
“During the daytime, it's defending and protecting from the outside world. And at nighttime it regenerates, renews, and rebuilds,” she says. “So during the day, use antioxidants and sunscreen. At night, use your topical retinols or peptides.”
Sensation: your connection to the external world
Your skin houses nerve endings that detect pain, pressure, and temperature. It's your early warning system for danger and a key player in nervous system regulation.
Research shows that aging leads to decreased epidermal nerve density4, particularly in facial skin. This decline affects not just tactile perception, but also sweating and thermoregulation — showing how interconnected these skin functions really are.
Interestingly, emerging research suggests that sensory stimulation—like touch and massage—may help support both local circulation and broader nervous system balance. This could have downstream effects on inflammation and even skin repair processes.
What you can do:
Incorporate touch-based rituals like facial massage. Not only can this relieve stress and enhance the mind-body connection, but it can improve circulation5 and even reduce wrinkle severity.
Vitamin D production: skin as an endocrine organ
Here's one that might surprise you: Your skin is essentially an endocrine organ. It synthesizes vitamin D6 in response to UVB exposure, which impacts immune health, bone health, mood, and other longevity pathways.
During sun exposure, 7-dehydrocholesterol in the skin absorbs UVB radiation and is converted to previtamin D3. Most cells and organs in the body have vitamin D receptors, making this function far-reaching in its effects.
Of course, there’s a catch here. UVB and UVA exposure can cause severe long-term damage, including DNA damage and skin cancer. So while time outdoors in the sun has many benefits, unprotected exposure over time accelerates the very aging processes we’re trying to avoid.
What you can do:
Aim for balanced sun—and safe!—exposure. Be sure to wear sunscreen daily, avoid peak hours in the sun, and never sunbathe for sport. If you do need to spend hours outside, be sure to utilize UFP accessories (like hats or clothing) and sunglasses.
Supplementation is another route to improve vitamin D levels. One study found that research participants who took a modest level of oral vitamin D supplementation (1,000 IU of D3 taken daily) experienced an increase in vitamin D blood levels—whereas participants who chose to rely on sunlight exposure, on the other hand, had no significant increase.
Blood testing can help determine if your levels are in an optimal range, so you can personalize your intake accordingly.
Related read: The best vitamin D3 supplements according to our editors
Why optimizing function changes how your skin looks
Let's bring it back to Wyles' core thesis: "Function begets structure."
When your barrier is strong, your skin retains hydration and looks plump and dewy. When circulation is healthy, your complexion has that natural glow and the skin cells receive critical nutrients. When cellular activity is optimized, collagen production is supported and skin maintains its firmness and elasticity.
The visible results we’re all chasing through topical creams—hydration, even tone, improved elasticity—are byproducts of these internal processes. You can't serum your way to truly healthy skin if the underlying functions are compromised.
The takeaway
Skin health isn't about chasing a wrinkle-free reflection. It's about supporting the essential functions that keep your skin, and by extension, your whole body, resilient and thriving.
Barrier protection. Secretion and detox. Temperature regulation. Absorption. Sensation. Vitamin D production. These are the pillars of true skin longevity.