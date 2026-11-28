A Common Digestive Condition May Be Linked To This Serious Disease
Living with ulcerative colitis (UC) often means keeping track of flare-ups, food triggers, and digestive symptoms that can throw off your day. But there's another part of your health that may deserve some attention, too: your liver.
About the study
IBD includes two conditions, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
Both cause long-term inflammation in the digestive tract, but their effects aren't limited to the gut. People with IBD can also experience complications involving other organs, including the liver.
Researchers wanted to find out whether people with IBD were more likely to develop cirrhosis over time. To investigate, they analyzed health data from more than 140,000 people in Germany over up to 20 years.
More than 23,000 had IBD, split fairly evenly between Crohn's disease and UC. The rest didn't have IBD and were matched for factors such as age, sex, obesity, and diabetes.
Ulcerative colitis showed the strongest link to liver disease
People with IBD were more likely to develop liver cirrhosis than those without it. But when researchers looked at Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis separately, the connection was clearer for UC. They didn't find a significant increase in cirrhosis risk among people with Crohn's disease.
Age and sex also played a role. The association was stronger in adults over 50 and in women. Researchers saw the same patterns when they looked specifically at people with UC.
This doesn't mean that having ulcerative colitis guarantees you'll develop liver disease. It does suggest that liver health may deserve extra attention, particularly for women and adults over 50.
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What's happening between your gut and liver?
Liver changes are fairly common in people with IBD, with up to 30% showing unusual results on liver blood tests.
One possible explanation involves the gut barrier. Think of it as a protective lining that controls what passes from your intestines into your bloodstream. In people with UC, inflammation can weaken this lining, allowing more substances to pass through and reach the liver.
Researchers think this extra exposure could put stress on the liver over time and potentially contribute to damage. However, this is still a theory. The study didn't establish exactly why UC was linked to cirrhosis, so more research is needed.
How to keep your liver health in check
A UC diagnosis doesn't mean liver problems are inevitable. Still, liver health is a good topic to raise at your regular appointments, especially if you're a woman or over 50.
A few things to keep in mind:
- Ask about liver monitoring: Talk to your gastroenterologist or another health care provider about whether checking your liver health makes sense based on your personal risk factors.
- Keep up with bloodwork: Liver problems don't always cause noticeable symptoms. Your health care provider may recommend routine blood tests to check liver markers and catch potential changes.
- Keep your care team in the loop: Make sure any new health care provider knows about your UC diagnosis, even if you're seeing them for something unrelated.
The takeaway
Your gut and liver share more than just a passing connection. This study found that people with ulcerative colitis, may face a higher risk of liver cirrhosis.
Add liver health to your next conversation with your health care provider; it's a simple way to make sure the bigger picture isn't overlooked.