Integrative Health

Researchers May Have Found The Cause Of Ulcerative Colitis

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 24, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Woman Sleeping In Nature
Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy
January 24, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ulcerative colitis is one of the main diseases associated with a diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. Together with Crohn's disease, IBD affects around 3 million American adults, and the numbers have grown in recent decades.

Currently, there is no cure for these gastrointestinal diseases, but scientists are continuing research and attempting to develop therapies for both—and with some success. Thanks to a study from Stanford Medical School, researchers may have found an opportunity for a natural treatment for ulcerative colitis1.

Creating an effective treatment has been difficult since researchers have yet to identify the single cause of colitis. Instead, there are several potential causes. To begin their research, the team at Stanford isolated one potential cause, and it—like so much else—may be related to the gut microbiome.

What researchers believe may be causing colitis

Researchers compared the gut microbiomes of two groups, one group with ulcerative colitis and one group with a different, noninflammatory, condition known as FAP. Both groups had undergone the same surgery to restructure their digestive system, but patients with FAP rarely experience the same inflammatory attacks after surgery that patients with ulcerative colitis do. These researchers wanted to know why.

They found that patients with FAP still had one particular family of bacteria that patients with ulcerative colitis were lacking. Those with ulcerative colitis were also lacking some anti-inflammatory substances that those bacteria make. Because only the patients with ulcerative colitis lacked that family of bacteria and their byproducts, researchers concluded that the surgery was not to blame for it missing and that it may be related to the root cause of ulcerative colitis.

How can this help doctors treat ulcerative colitis?

"This study helps us to better understand the disease," said the study's senior author Aida Habtezion, M.D. "We hope it also leads to our being able to treat it with a naturally produced metabolite that's already present...in a healthy gut."

The anti-inflammatory substances produced by the bacteria ulcerative colitis patients were lacking are called secondary bile acids (SBA). The researchers now believe that supplementation with these substances could be used to treat these diseases. They also believe that, in the future, treatment could involve restoring the gut bacteria that are missing in the first place.

The viability of using SBAs for treatment is currently being tested in a trial at Stanford. If successful, it could become an alternative to the immunosuppressant drugs and surgeries, which are currently used in treatment for ulcerative colitis.

There's also potential the treatment could extend to people suffering from Crohn's, since previous research suggested their microbiomes also lack SBAs.

Supporting gut health can always start with food, and while patients with these serious diseases should seek medical help, making dietary changes may be a good option too. Foods like bone broth are recommended by some doctors, while for some people, cutting out foods may be the best option for healing their gut.

More On This Topic

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

more Health
