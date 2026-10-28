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This Simple Eating Habit May Have Implications For Liver Health
After a long day, dinner can easily get pushed closer to bedtime. Our bodies follow an internal clock that helps regulate sleep and metabolism, and researchers are exploring how meal timing fits into that picture.
A large study1 on eating habits and liver health involving nearly 200,000 adults examined the relationship between late-night eating and two liver conditions, offering another reason to consider when we eat alongside what's on our plates.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from three long-running U.S. studies, the Nurses' Health Study, Nurses' Health Study II, and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.
They examined whether eating after dinner or around bedtime was associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and cirrhosis.
MASLD, previously called fatty liver disease, involves excess fat buildup in the liver alongside metabolic dysfunction. Cirrhosis is more advanced scarring that can interfere with the liver's ability to function.
Late-night eating was linked to higher liver disease risk
People who reported late-night eating had a 36% higher relative risk of MASLD and a 28% higher relative risk of cirrhosis than those who didn't report this habit.
Researchers recorded 4,477 cases of MASLD and 312 cases of cirrhosis during follow-up.
These percentages describe relative increases in risk, not the proportion of late-night eaters who developed liver disease. The study also can't prove that eating late caused either condition, only that the two were associated.
Why your body's internal clock may matter
Your body has a daily rhythm that helps coordinate sleep, digestion, and metabolism. That rhythm also affects how efficiently you process food at different times of day.
Eating when your body is preparing for sleep may mean processing food when your metabolism isn't as well suited to it.
Researchers are investigating whether regularly eating out of sync with the body's natural rhythms could contribute to metabolic problems over time.
Separate research has also linked night-owl habits to metabolic risks.
Scientists still need to establish exactly how meal timing might affect liver health. For now, it's a possible contributing factor, not a proven cause of liver disease.
How to approach meal timing
If dinner regularly lands close to bedtime, there's no need to panic or follow a rigid cutoff. Instead, consider whether a more consistent eating schedule fits your routine.
- Notice your habits: Are you eating late because you're hungry or because a busy day pushed dinner back?
- Prioritize balanced meals: Vegetables, fiber-rich foods, and other nutritious staples support overall metabolic health.
- Consider your risk factors: If you're concerned about liver health, ask a healthcare professional whether screening or testing is appropriate.
You don't need to obsess over the clock. Focus on a routine that works for your life while keeping overall nutrition and health in view.
The takeaway
Your liver may care about your dinner schedule as well as what's on your plate.
Late-night eating was associated with a 36% higher relative risk of MASLD and a 28% higher relative risk of cirrhosis, but more research is needed to establish cause and effect.
For now, a balanced diet and a meal schedule that works for you are sensible places to start.