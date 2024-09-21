Skip to Content
Recipes

A Stress-Relieving Smoothie To Sip The Next Time Your Cortisol Runs High

September 21, 2024
Nathi Toro M.S L.C.N received her master's in medical nutrition from Arizona State University and is a certified plant-based nutrition counselor from Cornell University.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Cortisol is a hormone released by the adrenal glands in response to stress. While cortisol is important for various bodily functions, chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels can have negative effects on your health.

As an intuitive practitioner and nutritionist, I'm constantly looking to create recipes that help keep hormones in check—and cortisol is no exception. Enter: This avo-berry Zen smoothie.

Both avocados and berries offer several nutritional benefits that can support cortisol management and overall well-being. Avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, which help regulate blood sugar levels1 and promote a feeling of fullness, reducing the impact of stress on the body.

They also contain a good amount of vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and supports immune function2.

Berries, on the other hand, are packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C, which can help combat the oxidative stress3 caused by chronic cortisol elevation. Additionally, berries are a good source of fiber and have a low glycemic index, which means they don't cause significant blood sugar spikes and crashes.

As an added booster, reishi mushroom, a natural adaptogen, helps the body adapt to stress and promotes balance. Adaptogens are believed to support the body's response to various stressors, whether they are physical, mental, or environmental in nature. Hemp seeds provide extra protein, and the spinach and oats have extra delicious fiber to keep you full longer. 

Sip on this smoothie the next time you're heading into or out of a stressful day to keep your cortisol in check and your body and mind happy.

Avo-Berry Zen Smoothie

Makes 2 servings 

Ingredients:

  • ½ ripe avocado
  • 1 cup of mixed frozen berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or cranberries)
  • 2 cups of unsweetened almond milk or any milk of your choice
  • 1 handful spinach 
  • 1 teaspoon reishi mushroom powder 
  • 1 tablespoon oats 
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds 
  • 2 dates
  • Ice cubes (optional)

Method:

  1. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop out the flesh.
  2. Place the avocado, mixed berries, almond milk, dates, spinach, oats, reishi mushroom, and oats in a blender.
  3. Blend on high speed until all the ingredients are well combined and smooth.
  4. If you prefer a colder smoothie, you can add a few ice cubes and blend again.
  5. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness or consistency as needed.
  6. Pour the smoothie into a glass. Sprinkle extra hemp seeds and decorate with some frozen berries and enjoy it immediately.

The takeaway

This avocado and berry smoothie can be a nutritious addition to your stress management routine. But remember: It's just one part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

Managing cortisol levels involves a holistic approach, including stress reduction techniques, regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep.

