Create a bedtime routine. Finding a routine that works for you and incorporates the best sleep hygiene practices can make a huge difference in your quality of sleep. Experts say you should aim to fall asleep around the same time each night and wake up around the same time each morning. To prepare you for bed, cut back on caffeine at least six hours before you plan to hit the sack. Try incorporating a short, relaxing yoga routine before bedtime, or jot down some feelings in a journal to release some of those racing thoughts that could potentially keep you up at night.

Consider supplements. Supplements and sleep aids made with science-backed ingredients can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and calm stress. You want to look for certain ingredients (for example, magnesium bisglycinate, jujube seed extract, and GABA have all been shown to support sleep health) in your supplements. Need help finding one that works for you? Take a look at these top picks that sleep experts recommend.

Tire your body through exercise. Regular exercise (done earlier in the day, not too close to bedtime) promotes deep sleep. The type of exercise and intensity level is up to you; simply moving your body is enough to help sleep. But if you can get outdoors, that may be best. Experts also say that exposure to natural light can improve your sleep quality and mood throughout the day—a win-win.

Find sanctuary in your bedroom. Your bedroom should be a place to sleep. Head there only when you’re ready to snooze—not to do some evening reading or watch Netflix. Lying in bed before you’re ready to sleep isn’t a good idea. Instead, turn your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary with a comfortable bed and bedding. Look forward to finally retiring there after a long day.