This Popular GLP-1 Was Linked To Fewer Psychiatric Hospitalizations
Managing bipolar disorder can mean paying attention to a lot more than mood.
Sleep, stress, medications, and physical health can all become part of the picture, especially because people with bipolar disorder also tend to have higher rates of conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes.
That overlap has led researchers to look more closely at whether metabolic health and mental health might be connected in ways we don't fully understand yet.
Now, a new Swedish study involving nearly 15,000 people with bipolar disorder is adding an unexpected medication to that conversation.
Researchers found that one GLP-1 drug, semaglutide, was associated with fewer psychiatric hospitalizations.
About the study
Researchers used Swedish national health registry data from 2009 to 2024 to look at 14,694 people with bipolar disorder who had also been prescribed medication for diabetes.
Among them, 5,200 had used a GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA), a class of medications that includes semaglutide, liraglutide, and dulaglutide.
GLP-1 drugs are best known for helping manage blood sugar and supporting weight loss, but researchers are increasingly interested in their effects beyond weight loss.
The researchers compared each person's risk of psychiatric hospitalization during periods when they were taking a GLP-1RA with their risk during periods when they weren't. Comparing people with themselves helps account for some of the differences that can make these kinds of studies tricky.
They looked at psychiatric hospitalizations overall, hospitalizations related to bipolar relapse, and psychiatric sick leave.
Semaglutide was the one that stood out
Semaglutide use was associated with a 21% lower risk of psychiatric hospitalization compared with periods when the same person wasn't taking a GLP-1RA.
It was also associated with a 17% lower risk of hospitalization related specifically to bipolar relapse. That pattern didn't show up with every GLP-1 drug.
Liraglutide and dulaglutide weren't significantly associated with a lower risk of psychiatric hospitalization, which raises the possibility that something specific to semaglutide could be involved.
The association also remained after researchers excluded hospitalizations related to substance use disorders.
None of the medications studied was significantly associated with psychiatric sick leave.
What could explain the connection?
There's a reason researchers are interested in what GLP-1 drugs might be doing beyond weight and blood sugar. GLP-1 receptors are also found in the brain, including reward pathways and other processes that influence behavior and mood.
Scientists are still working out exactly how this might translate to mental health.
Some early research suggests GLP-1 signaling could help reduce inflammation and protect brain cells from certain forms of stress. But most of that evidence comes from laboratory and animal research, so there's still a lot to learn about what happens in people.
And this study alone can't tell us that semaglutide caused the lower hospitalization risk.
Because the researchers were looking at existing health records rather than assigning people to take the medication, other factors could have influenced the results.
For example, people may have been more likely to start or continue semaglutide during periods when they were already doing better.
What this means if you have bipolar disorder
For now, this is a research finding, not a reason to use semaglutide as a treatment for bipolar disorder.
If you're already taking a GLP-1, there's no need to make changes based on this study alone.
And if you're considering one, talk with your prescribing doctor about how it fits into your overall health and any other medications you're taking.
The bigger takeaway is that metabolic and mental health, from blood sugar control to insulin resistance, may be more intertwined than we once appreciated.
That makes it useful to keep both in the conversation with your health care team, rather than treating them as completely separate parts of your health.
The takeaway
Semaglutide was associated with fewer psychiatric hospitalizations and fewer hospitalizations related to bipolar relapse in this large registry study, but clinical trials will need to determine whether the drug actually plays a role before it can be considered for bipolar treatment.