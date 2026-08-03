We Know They Work For Weight Loss — Here's What More Research Shows
For most women, weight loss is still the reason they start a GLP-1. That has not changed. What is new is that more of them come in curious, asking whether the medication also protects the heart, the kidneys, or their long term health. The short answer is that it can, and it is worth understanding why.
So what is driving those extra benefits? Two things at once.
Beyond weight loss, what is actually driving it?
For most women, weight loss is still the reason they start a GLP-1. That has not changed. What is new is that more of them come in curious, asking whether the medication also protects the heart, the kidneys, or their long term health. The short answer is that it can, and it is worth understanding why.
So what is driving those extra benefits? Two things at once.
Part of it is the weight loss itself, which takes strain off nearly every organ. But part of it is the drug working in ways that losing weight alone cannot explain. A GLP-1 does the familiar jobs. It helps your pancreas release insulin, it quiets the hormone glucagon, and it signals your brain that you are full. It also lowers inflammation and improves the lining of your blood vessels, and those effects reach well beyond your waistline.
Here is a point I want to be honest about, because you will see it overstated everywhere: People say these receptors1 sit directly inside your heart and kidneys, as if the drug plugs straight into each organ. The truth is more modest.
The receptors mostly live2 in your blood vessels, your brain, and the pacemaker area of your heart, not in the working muscle of the heart or the filtering parts of the kidney. So the medication helps those organs mainly by an indirect route. It calms inflammation3, it steadies your blood vessels, and it improves your blood sugar and blood pressure. The organ benefits4 even when the drug is not acting on it directly.
The best proof that this is not just a weight story comes from the heart data. In the largest cardiovascular trial5, only about a third of the benefit tracked with how much weight a person lost. The rest came from something else, and early weight loss did not predict who did well. The medication is doing real biological work beyond shrinking fat.
A lot of my work is in longevity, so this is a conversation I love having, though I hold it humbly. These protections are real and worth knowing about. For most women, though, they are still a bonus on top of the reason they came in. I would rather you understand exactly what the medication can and cannot do than have anyone oversell it to you.
The evidence outside of weight & blood sugar
Let me split this into what I trust and what I am still watching.
Where the evidence is strong. These are randomized trials with hard outcomes, and most carry FDA approval.
Heart
In the SELECT trial5, semaglutide was tested in more than 17,000 adults who were overweight or obese and had heart disease but not diabetes. It cut major cardiac events, meaning heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death, by about 20 percent. That is a real, practice-changing number.
Kidney
Sleep apnea
In SURMOUNT-OSA,7 tirzepatide meaningfully reduced the severity of moderate to severe sleep apnea in people with obesity. That data earned FDA approval in December 2024, the first medication ever approved for this condition.
Osteoarthritis
Under all of it sits the foundation. STEP 19 established how much weight these drugs take off, and SURMOUNT-510 compared semaglutide and tirzepatide directly.
Where it is still preliminary, or has not panned out.
Cognition
This is the disappointing one. In the large EVOKE program11, roughly 4,000 people with confirmed early Alzheimer's, semaglutide did not slow the disease, even though it nudged a few biomarkers. The headline results came out in late 2025. So the hope that these drugs protect the brain has not held up in the trial that mattered.
Bone
This one deserves your attention. In one study12, people who lost weight on a GLP-1 alone lost bone density at the hip and spine, while those who lost the same amount of weight through exercise did not. The difference was not the weight. It was that exercise protects bone and the medication does not. The group that combined both kept their bone strength. If you are in perimenopause or menopause, when estrogen is already leaving your bones more fragile, this matters. It is a real reason to pair one of these medications with weight-bearing and resistance exercise, not a detail to gloss over.
Cancer & longevity
Interesting theories and promising biology, but no long term human outcome trials. We simply do not have the proof yet.
So what would move one of these maybe reasons into a real recommendation from me? A properly powered trial, in that specific group of patients, measuring something that actually matters to your life, not just a lab marker. Until that exists, I anchor the prescription to an approved reason you already qualify for, and treat any extra benefit as exactly that, a bonus.
Microdosing GLP-1s & long-term vs short-term use
Let’s start with what the trials show. In the randomized studies, semaglutide follows a clear pattern. The more you take, up to the target dose, the more effect you get, and the drug only becomes reliably effective once you reach those higher doses. We start low and move up slowly because your gut needs time to adjust, not because the low dose is doing the heavy lifting. So when a company markets a permanent tiny dose as a proven therapy, the controlled trial evidence for that is not there yet.
That said, I do not want to wave it all away. There is a growing body of real world experience with lower or less frequent dosing, and a lot of it comes from experienced, reputable providers who are watching their own patients closely. That kind of signal is worth taking seriously. It is plausible that for some people, especially for holding onto weight loss rather than achieving it in the first place, a lower dose does more than the trials would predict. We just do not have the controlled data yet to say who, or how much, or for how long. The one published paper 13on spacing out doses is only a two patient case series plus a pharmacology model, and even its authors call for proper randomized trials. So my honest position is cautious optimism. Interesting, plausible, not yet proven. I would let the experience and the data catch up before treating it as settled.
As far as how long to stay on it, for obesity, heart, and kidney reasons, this is generally a medication you stay on. When people stop, the weight usually comes back, because the underlying biology has not changed. You were treating it, not curing it. There are real short term uses, like optimizing someone before surgery or bridging a specific window, but those are the exception, not the rule.
A honest look at GLP-1s & muscle mass
This is where I spend a lot of time reassuring patients. Yes, you lose some muscle. But the framing matters. When you lose a meaningful amount of weight by any method, whether surgery, a strict diet, or these drugs, some of it is lean mass14. That is normal physiology, not the drug melting your muscle.
In semaglutide trials15, lean mass made up roughly 40 percent of the weight lost at one year. One tirzepatide trial put it closer to 24 percent, similar to what you would see with a very low calorie diet. Real world data hint that tirzepatide may take a bit more relative lean mass than semaglutide. But step back. The large majority of what you lose is fat, which is the whole point.
What actually protects your muscle? Two things, and neither is exotic. Eat enough protein. I aim for about 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight a day. And, most important, do resistance training. Lifting is what tells your body to keep the muscle it has. The trial designed to prove this out, called LEAN-PREP16, is running now. But you do not need to wait for the results to start protecting yourself. Protein and strength work, and we know that already.
Is this a trend or here to stay?
GLP-1s are here to stay. I do not think that is a close call. Once you have hard outcome trials like SELECT, FLOW, and SURMOUNT-OSA, these stop being diet drugs and become cardiometabolic and preventive medicine. That is a different category entirely.
Will most adults be candidates within a few years? Time will tell. In a 2024 national poll, about one in eight U.S. adults had already tried one of these drugs, and given how common overweight and obesity are, a large share of people will qualify on paper as the approved uses expand. But being a candidate and needing to take it are not the same sentence. The cost is real, although more health insurance companies are getting on board as they see the benefits.
So my honest expectation is broader use, driven by specific medical reasons, over the long run. Not a world where most adults are simply on one from marketing influences.
Dr. Jila Senemar is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience specializing in menopause, hormone therapy, and metabolic health.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.
More from the author:
peri/menopause Master ClassLearn more
More from the author:
peri/menopause Master ClassLearn more
Dr. Jila Senemar is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience specializing in menopause, hormone therapy, and metabolic health.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.
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