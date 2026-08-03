That said, I do not want to wave it all away. There is a growing body of real world experience with lower or less frequent dosing, and a lot of it comes from experienced, reputable providers who are watching their own patients closely. That kind of signal is worth taking seriously. It is plausible that for some people, especially for holding onto weight loss rather than achieving it in the first place, a lower dose does more than the trials would predict. We just do not have the controlled data yet to say who, or how much, or for how long. The one published paper 13 on spacing out doses is only a two patient case series plus a pharmacology model, and even its authors call for proper randomized trials. So my honest position is cautious optimism. Interesting, plausible, not yet proven. I would let the experience and the data catch up before treating it as settled.