Scientists Flagged A Cognitive Decline Signal Most People Ignore (& It's Testable)
Maybe you've noticed your grip feeling a little weaker lately. Carrying in groceries that once took one trip now requires two. Opening a stubborn jar takes more effort than it used to. These small moments are easy to brush off, but they can be early signs that your muscle strength is changing.
And new research1 on more than 4,600 older adults suggests it may be worth paying attention to, and that the signal those chagnes are sending goes far beyond just your hands.
About the study
We know from previous research that muscle strength can impact brain health—with studies showing that maintaining muscle function can support cognitive function with age. Separately, excess body weight has also been associated with poorer brain health outcomes for older individuals.
Researchers wanted to understand something that hadn't been fully worked out yet: when it comes to cognitive decline in older adults, does obesity matter more, or does muscle weakness? And what happens when someone has both?
- They looked at data from 4,656 adults aged 60 and older across Colombia. The individuals were people living independently in their communities, not in care facilities.
- Participants were assessed for obesity (BMI of 30 or higher) and grip strength, which is widely used in aging research as a stand-in for overall muscle health.
- They were then divided into four groups: obesity only, low grip strength only, both, or neither.
- Researchers tracked two outcomes, cognitive impairment (assessed through a standardized memory and thinking test) and probable dementia (cognitive impairment plus difficulty managing at least two everyday tasks, like handling finances or getting dressed).
- Low grip strength was defined as less than 27 kg for men and less than 16 kg for women.
With participants sorted into these groups, researchers could begin to answer that question: Which is more strongly linked to cognitive decline—excess weight, reduced muscle strength, or the combination of both?
Low grip strength, not obesity, drove the cognitive risk
Overall, cognitive impairment showed up in 12.2% of men and 14.2% of women. Probable dementia was present in 4.9% of men and 6.6% of women. But the more revealing finding was how risk broke down across the four groups.
- Low handgrip strength, whether or not it occurred alongside obesity, was associated with higher odds of cognitive impairment in both men and women.
- The same pattern held for probable dementia. When obesity and low grip strength occurred together, the association with probable dementia was even stronger, particularly in women.
- Notably, obesity paired with normal grip strength showed no significant association with either cognitive outcome.
In other words, body weight alone wasn't the variable driving the risk. Muscle function was. What grip strength captures that BMI doesn't is the functional capacity of your muscle tissue, a factor that becomes increasingly important as you age.
Why grip strength and brain health are connected
When muscle quality starts to decline, the effects aren't limited to physical performance. Muscles release signaling proteins called myokines that help regulate inflammation, and when that signaling weakens, the brain feels it too.
Think of myokines as chemical messengers that travel through your body and help dial down inflammation. Since chronic inflammation is one of the key drivers of cognitive decline, this muscle-to-brain communication has real stakes.
The study also points to another mechanism: when muscle quality declines, cells become less efficient at producing and managing energy. That slowdown, along with a buildup of cellular wear and tear, can affect brain function over time.
So grip strength isn't just a measure of how hard you can squeeze something. It's a window into how well your muscles are functioning at a deeper level, with ripple effects well beyond physical performance.
RELATED READ: Yes, Creatine Is A Brain Health Supplement—Here's Why
How to check in on your grip strength
You don't need any special equipment to get a general sense of where your grip strength stands. There are functional cues worth paying attention to:
- Difficulty opening jars or bottles: tasks that used to feel effortless now require real effort
- Trouble carrying groceries: struggling to hold bags for extended periods without fatigue
- Weakening handshake: reduced hand endurance during everyday tasks
- Struggling with fine motor tasks: turning keys or gripping a pen for long periods feels harder than it used to
For a more objective read, a physical therapist or sports medicine clinic can test your grip strength with a handheld device in under a minute.
Some primary care providers offer it too. The goal isn't to hit a specific number; it's to track your own trend and catch any meaningful decline early.
What to do about it
The most evidence-backed way to maintain and improve grip strength, and muscle function more broadly, is resistance training. Consistent, progressive strength work two to three times per week is enough to make a meaningful difference. Focus on exercises that build functional strength and directly challenge your grip:
- Rows (cable, dumbbell, or barbell): for upper back and pulling strength
- Deadlifts: for full-body posterior chain engagement
- Farmer's carries: for loaded grip endurance
- Dead hangs: for direct grip and shoulder stability work
The goal isn't just stronger hands; it's preserving the underlying muscle tissue and metabolic function that grip strength signals.
And if your motivation for exercise has historically been weight management or aesthetics, this research offers a compelling reason to shift the focus: you're training to keep your brain sharp, your body functional, and your independence intact as you age.
Psst! Read our guide to strength training
The takeaway
Grip strength is turning out to be one of the more telling signals of how your body and brain are aging together, and it's one you can actually measure.
This research adds to a growing body of evidence that muscle function, not body weight, is the variable most worth watching as you get older. Resistance training remains the most accessible way to protect both.