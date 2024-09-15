Skip to Content
Mental Health

Research On How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Impact Brain Health & Aging

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Author:
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 15, 2024
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Mature woman talking on her cellphone in the kitchen drinking a mug of coffee
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
September 15, 2024

We all want to age as gracefully as J.Lo and Paul Rudd, and healthy aging starts with proper nutrition. But what nutrients are most important for healthy aging?

One study suggests that omega-3s—a key family of polyunsaturated fats found in foods like nuts, seeds, and fish—may be critical for maintaining and even improving brain health as the years go by. 

A study on omega-3s and the aging brain

One of the telltale signs of getting older—and one of the symptoms many of us fear the most—is a loss of mental quickness and healthy cognition. That may be why researchers from the Duke-NUS Medical School and the National University of Singapore partnered to explore the role of omega-3 fatty acids in brain health.

More specifically, these researchers investigated the role of omega-3s in the development of brain myelination. 

Myelin acts as an insulating membrane around our nerves, which helps nerve cells send signals to each other quickly and efficiently by conducting electrical signals.

The loss of myelin is associated with disease1 since nerves can no longer function properly. For example, a genetic condition that drastically reduces myelination leads to a birth defect called microcephaly, which causes a baby's head to be much smaller than it should be.

But genetic disorders aren't the only thing affecting myelination; you also lose myelin as you age. 

The natural loss of myelin with age 

Vetrivel Sengottuvel, Ph.D., a lead study author and senior research fellow with Duke-NUS, explained in a statement, "Loss of myelin sheaths occurs during the normal aging process and in neurological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease."

According to the researchers, this isn't just responsible for age-related diseases but also the general loss of physical and mental abilities in elderly people. Fortunately, this study presents a possible path to improving this age-related myelin decline. 

It showed that omega-3 fatty acids play a role in brain processes that build up myelin and preserve what's already there. "This opens up potential avenues to develop therapies and dietary supplements based on [lysophosphatidylcholine] LPC omega-3 lipids that might help retain myelin in the aging brain—and possibly to treat patients with neurological disorders stemming from reduced myelination," explained Sengottuvel. 

The results of the study were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Next, the team of researchers is conducting preclinical studies to determine whether omega-3 supplements can help maintain or even improve brain myelination and cognitive function throughout the aging process.

Benefits of omega-3 supplementation

We're a ways off from confirming the benefits of omega-3 supplementation for age-related myelin decline. But omega-3 supplements are still worth exploring as part of your wellness routine, as there are already a handful of science-backed benefits of omega-3s. Here are three big ones to know about: 

Heart health. Consuming omega-3s has been shown to decrease your risk of cardiovascular disease, and this group of polyunsaturated fats is often suggested as a preventive supplement for heart health.

Inflammation. Omega-3s have known anti-inflammatory properties, and at higher doses, they can help reduce the inflammation that contributes to atherosclerosis and other inflammation-related diseases. 

Mental health. Studies show that those taking omega-3 supplements are less likely to have anxiety and/or depression

If that's not enough to convince you of the importance of these fatty acids, nothing will! But now on to the next thing: How do we get them? The best source of omega-3s is fish, including salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, and herring.

If you're not a fan of fish, experts recommend supplementing with at least 1 gram of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are two types of omega-3s. Try one of these 15 best omega-3 supplements on the market.   

The takeaway

A new study suggesting that omega-3s may help prevent age-related myelin decline adds to the growing list of benefits of these healthy fats. Make sure you're getting adequate omega-3s through fish and supplementation. 

 

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

