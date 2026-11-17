Researchers Found One Lifestyle Factor Strongly Linked To Hot Flashes
If you've ever Googled how to reduce hot flashes, you know there's no shortage of advice. Cut back on caffeine, avoid spicy foods, exercise more, manage your stress, keep your bedroom cool. The list goes on.
And while some of these suggestions can certainly be helpful, it's not always clear which ones make the biggest difference.
That's especially frustrating when hot flashes are affecting more than just your comfort. For many women, they're interrupting sleep, making everyday activities harder, and generally becoming an unwelcome part of the menopause experience.
So researchers decided to take a closer look at how some of our most common lifestyle habits relate to hot flashes.
How sleep, diet, & exercise relate to hot flashes
In a new study1 published in Menopause, researchers in Australia investigated how three everyday habits—sleep quality, diet quality, and physical activity—relate to hot flashes.
They surveyed perimenopausal and postmenopausal women, with an average age of 56, asking about their lifestyle habits and menopause symptoms. Specifically, researchers wanted to understand two things: how frequently women experienced hot flashes and how much those symptoms interfered with everyday life.
Participants reported their sleep quality, eating habits, physical activity, and other health information. Researchers then analyzed the relationships while accounting for factors including age, menopause status, and ethnicity.
Unlike a clinical trial, this study captured women's experiences at a single point in time, meaning the findings can identify patterns, but it can't establish what causes them.
Poor sleep was strongly linked to more frequent, disruptive hot flashes
Of the lifestyle factors researchers examined, sleep quality had the strongest association with hot flash symptoms. For every one-category worsening in reported sleep quality, women had:
- 2.44 times the odds of falling into a higher hot flash frequency category.
- 4.93 times the odds of reporting greater interference from hot flashes in their daily lives.
That's a substantial association, particularly compared with the other lifestyle factors researchers investigated.
Diet quality showed a possible relationship with less daily interference, but the finding wasn't statistically significant. Physical activity also showed no statistically significant association with hot flash frequency.
So why might sleep and hot flashes be so closely connected?
It's likely a complicated, two-way relationship. Hot flashes and night sweats can interrupt sleep, leaving women feeling exhausted the next morning. Meanwhile, poor sleep may affect how we experience and cope with uncomfortable symptoms.
But the study doesn't prove that poor sleep causes hot flashes or that improving sleep will reduce them. It's entirely possible that women experiencing more severe hot flashes also report worse sleep because their symptoms keep waking them up.
Still, the findings highlight just how closely sleep and menopause symptoms are connected.
How to improve sleep quality during menopause
If you're navigating perimenopause or menopause, prioritizing sleep is worthwhile regardless of whether it directly reduces hot flashes.
A few habits can help create a more comfortable sleep environment:
- Keep your bedroom cool. Lightweight bedding, breathable pajamas, and a fan can make nighttime temperature changes easier to manage.
- Stick to a consistent sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up around the same time helps support your body's internal clock.
- Pay attention to potential triggers. Alcohol, caffeine, and spicy foods can worsen hot flashes for some women, although triggers vary.
- Make room for regular exercise. Physical activity supports overall health and sleep quality, even though this study didn't find a significant association with fewer hot flashes.
And if night sweats are regularly disrupting your sleep, it's worth talking with your healthcare provider.
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The takeaway
Hot flashes are frustrating enough during the day, but when they start interfering with your sleep, they can make everything feel a little harder. And while this study doesn't tell us whether improving sleep will actually reduce hot flashes, it does highlight how closely the two are connected. So if you've been putting up with restless nights and frequent hot flashes, consider this your reminder that both deserve attention.