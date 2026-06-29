Younger Women Have Menopause Symptoms Too & New Research Shows How Bad They Can Get
Hot flashes have long been the most talked-about menopause symptom. But a new Canadian study suggests the experience of menopause is broader and more intimate than that.
The most common and most severe symptoms were actually urogenital, and younger women going through early menopause reported them at rates similar to women going through it at the typical age.
About the study
Researchers at the University of Toronto set out to characterize and compare menopausal symptoms in two groups: women experiencing menopause at the average age and women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), the loss of ovarian function before age 40.
The study included 374 women with average-age menopause (median age 53) and 149 women with POI (median age 34).
All participants completed the Menopause Rating Scale, a validated questionnaire measuring 11 symptoms across three categories: psychological (mood, irritability, anxiety, exhaustion), somato-vegetative (hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, joint discomfort), and urogenital (sexual problems, bladder problems, vaginal dryness), with the goal of capturing Canadian-specific data that had previously been limited.
Urogenital symptoms were the most common and severe in both groups
Across both cohorts, urogenital symptoms were the most reported and most severe domain, not hot flashes, not mood changes.
In the average-age menopause group, 84.5% of participants reported urogenital symptoms, with 53.5% falling in the severe range. Among women with POI, 81.1% reported urogenital symptoms, with 43.4% rating them as severe.
Sexual problems (changes in sexual desire, activity, and satisfaction) were the most frequently reported individual symptom in both groups.
Vaginal dryness was a close second. In the average-age menopause group, 70% reported sexual problems and 64.2% reported vaginal dryness. Among women with POI, both symptoms were reported by 58.4% of participants.
When researchers compared the two groups statistically, there was no significant difference in psychological or urogenital symptom scores between them.
The average-age menopause group did have a higher overall symptom burden, but that gap was driven almost entirely by somato-vegetative symptoms, the hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep disruptions that tend to get the most attention.
When it came to vaginal, sexual, and bladder symptoms, the two groups were essentially on par.
Why these symptoms so often go unaddressed
Despite how common and severe these symptoms are, treatment rates in the study were low.
Only 24.7% of average-age menopause participants reported currently using any form of hormone therapy. Among women with POI, that number was higher at 40.7%, but still leaves a substantial portion of women without treatment.
According to the study, several factors contribute to why urogenital and sexual symptoms tend to be undertreated:
- Social stigma: Embarrassment can make these conversations difficult to initiate with a provider, and many women avoid bringing them up altogether.
- Normalization: Many women assume vaginal dryness or shifts in libido are just a natural part of aging, rather than signs of estrogen deficiency that can be treated.
- Awareness gaps: Both patients and clinicians may not know that effective treatment options exist, which means symptoms go unscreened and unaddressed on both sides of the exam table.
Vaginal dryness and sexual dysfunction are closely linked: untreated dryness can directly affect desire and satisfaction, and managing urogenital symptoms is central to addressing sexual health.
That said, sexual problems in menopause and POI can persist even with treatment, since the causes are often multi-factorial.
What to do if these symptoms sound familiar
If you're experiencing vaginal dryness, bladder changes, or shifts in libido, these are not symptoms to brush off as inevitable. They may be signs of estrogen deficiency worth discussing with your provider, and there are evidence-based options available:
- Ask about local hormonal therapies: Vaginal estrogen creams and vaginal hormone inserts are considered a standard of care for urogenital symptoms and are distinct from systemic hormone therapy.
- Expect a multi-modal approach for sexual symptoms: No single treatment addresses all the contributing factors, so management often combines hormonal, non-hormonal, and psychosexual interventions.
- Seek evaluation if you're under 40: If you're noticing irregular or missed periods alongside any of these symptoms, it's worth getting checked. POI affects an estimated 3.7% of women globally, and early diagnosis matters. Untreated estrogen deficiency over a prolonged period carries real long-term implications for bone and cardiovascular health.
The takeaway
Urogenital symptoms, including vaginal dryness, bladder changes, and shifts in sexual desire, are the most prevalent and severe domain of menopause, and younger women with POI experience them at rates comparable to women going through menopause at the typical age.
Yet treatment rates remain low, driven by stigma, normalization, and gaps in awareness. These symptoms are treatable, and they're worth bringing to your provider.