"Moisturizers are meant to be put into the vagina on an ongoing basis, about two to three times per week—sex or no sex," she says. "They sort of stick to the wall of the vagina and recoup moisture to make you more comfortable." Because they have the same estrogen receptors, the vulva may become dry during menopause, too. If this happens, "you can use moisturizers externally, as well," Minkin suggests.