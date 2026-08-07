Could A Daily Probiotic Ease Menopause Symptoms? This Trial Suggests It Might
Hot flashes, disrupted sleep, mood shifts, menopause brings a lot of changes at once, and many women are actively looking for ways to manage them. One area researchers have been paying closer attention to is the gut. The microbiome shifts during the menopause transition, and there's growing interest in whether supporting it could help ease some of what comes with that shift.
Researchers wanted to know whether a daily probiotic could do exactly that. So they ran a randomized controlled trial1 to see if a specific three-strain formula could improve menopause symptoms and quality of life. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The researchers set out to test whether a daily probiotic could ease menopause symptoms and improve quality of life. The idea came from their own earlier work of a previous trial with the same formula found it was associated with a slower decline in estrogen levels, which raised the question of whether it might also help with the symptoms that come with that decline.
So, they enrolled 245 women between the ages of 45 and 60 who were in perimenopause or postmenopause. Participants were randomly assigned to take either the probiotic formula (160 women) or a placebo (85 women) daily for three months.
The probiotic contained three specific strains (Levilactobacillus brevis KABP052, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum KABP051, and Pediococcus acidilactici KABP021) at a dose of one billion colony-forming units per day. Researchers tracked menopause symptoms and quality of life using three validated questionnaires throughout the three months.
Women taking the probiotic reported fewer menopause symptoms
After three months, women taking the probiotic reported greater improvements in overall menopause symptoms compared to those taking the placebo.
The biggest difference was seen in somato-vegetative symptoms, a category that includes common physical complaints like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and fatigue. Among participants who completed the study as planned, the probiotic group also experienced greater improvements in psychological symptoms, such as mood changes, irritability, anxiety, and feelings of low mood.
When researchers looked at quality of life, the findings were mixed. One validated questionnaire (the Utian Quality of Life Scale) showed modest but statistically significant improvements in the probiotic group, while another commonly used menopause-specific questionnaire (the Cervantes Scale) found no significant difference between groups.
The study was funded by the manufacturer of the probiotic formula evaluated in the trial, which is important to keep in mind when interpreting the results.
Why gut health may matter in menopause
Scientists are increasingly interested in the connection between the gut microbiome and menopause2. One reason is a collection of gut bacteria known as the estrobolome, which helps metabolize and recycle estrogen in the body.
As estrogen levels naturally decline during perimenopause and menopause, changes in the gut microbiome may also occur. Some research suggests these shifts could contribute to symptoms3 like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood changes, and even long-term concerns such as bone and heart health. However, researchers are still working to understand exactly how these changes influence the menopause transition.
That said, probiotics aren't the only way to support a healthy gut. Eating a diverse, fiber-rich diet, including fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut, staying physically active, and managing stress all help nourish a resilient gut microbiome.
The takeaway
If you're navigating menopause and looking for additional ways to support your health, a targeted probiotic may eventually become more broadly recommended. But for now, more research is needed before this approach can be broadly recommended for hot flashes. In the meantime, prioritizing other evidence-backed habits (such as strength training, eating enough protein and fiber, managing stress, and getting quality sleep) can also go a long way toward supporting healthy aging and overall well-being throughout menopause.
For more on nutrition approaches to menopause symptoms, an OB-GYN and hormone expert breaks down five evidence-based strategies, and a hormone expert shares the one food she recommends most for women in their 40s and 50s.