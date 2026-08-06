Are Some Fermented Foods Better Than Others? What A New Review Shows
For years, fermented foods have been praised for supporting gut health. Now, a new review1 suggests their benefits may extend well beyond digestion—potentially influencing immune function, metabolism, and even the connection between your mouth and gut.
Published in Nature Reviews Microbiology, the review synthesizes dozens of studies on fermented foods and outlines the many ways these foods may interact with the human microbiome. While researchers say more human studies are still needed, there's no doubt that eating fermented foods comes with a unique set of health benefits.
How fermented foods interact with your microbiome
Fermented foods are made when bacteria, yeasts, or other microbes transform a food through fermentation. During that process, they don't just preserve the food—they also create compounds that may benefit our health.
According to the review, fermented foods provide a unique combination of:
- Probiotics: Live microorganisms that may temporarily join and interact with your gut microbiome.
- Prebiotics: Fibers and other compounds that feed beneficial gut bacteria.
- Postbiotics: Beneficial metabolites produced during fermentation, such as organic acids and bioactive compounds.
Together, these components can influence the microbes living in your mouth and digestive tract while also affecting how your immune system and metabolism function.
Researchers note that many of these microbes don't permanently colonize the gut. Instead, they appear to exert benefits while passing through by interacting with existing microbes and producing health-promoting compounds.
Plant-based fermented foods may have a slight advantage
The review highlights that fermented plant foods—including kimchi, sauerkraut, tempeh, miso, and fermented vegetables—may offer unique benefits compared to fermented dairy products (like yogurt and kefir).
That's because these foods naturally contain fiber, which helps protect beneficial microbes during digestion while simultaneously feeding your existing gut bacteria. Researchers suggest this fiber-rich "food matrix" may help microbes survive the journey through the digestive tract and support stronger interactions with the gut lining.
That doesn't mean yogurt and kefir aren't healthy (they've been linked to their own gut health benefits) but fiber-rich fermented foods may provide an added layer of support by combining probiotics with prebiotic fiber.
The oral-gut connection is another emerging area
Another key theme of the review is the "oral-gut axis"—the idea that the microbes in your mouth and digestive tract communicate more than previously thought.
Researchers propose that fermented foods may influence both microbial communities, potentially supporting healthier oral bacteria while also affecting the gut microbiome. Since oral health has been linked to inflammation and several chronic diseases, understanding this connection is becoming an increasingly important area of research.
How to add more fermented foods to your diet
The review's findings don't require a dramatic shift in how you eat. A few targeted changes can make a meaningful difference:
- Prioritize variety: Include a range of fermented foods in your regular diet (kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, miso, or tempeh) rather than relying on a single source or a probiotic supplement alone.
- Pair with fiber: Pairing fermented foods with fiber-rich whole foods such as vegetables, legumes, and whole grains can help support a more resilient gut microbiome.
Looking ahead, the review proposes integrating the fermented food microbiome into precision nutrition, a personalized, diet-based strategy that accounts for individual differences in microbiome composition and response.
The takeaway
Fermented foods are more than a probiotic delivery system. Their benefits come from a combination of live microorganisms, postbiotic metabolites, and prebiotic substrates that a supplement capsule can't fully replicate.
Including a variety of fermented foods as part of an overall healthy diet, paired with fiber-rich whole foods, remains one of the most practical and evidence-supported ways to support your gut.