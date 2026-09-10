Depression May Be Connected To This Often-Overlooked Part Of Your Health
Maybe you've noticed that your stomach acts up when you're stressed, or that digestive symptoms feel harder to manage when your mood is low. It's easy to chalk that up to a rough week, especially when you're juggling work, relationships, sleep, and everything else life throws at you.
But the gut and brain are in constant communication, and researchers are learning more about how closely the two may be connected.
In a recent genetics study1, researchers looked at whether depression and several types of physical health conditions might share some of the same genetic factors.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand why major depressive disorder (MDD) so often occurs alongside physical health problems.
Rather than examining conditions separately, they grouped them into four categories: cardiovascular, metabolic, gastrointestinal, and immune. The gastrointestinal category included acid reflux, gallstone disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and peptic ulcer disease.
The team then analyzed large genetic datasets to see whether the genetic factors associated with depression also overlapped with those linked to each group of conditions.
This can give researchers clues about whether different health problems may have some underlying biology in common.
The gut stood out from the crowd
Of the four health categories, gastrointestinal conditions had the strongest independent genetic connection with depression, and that link remained when researchers looked at all four categories together.
Taken as a whole, the four categories accounted for nearly half of the genetic risk for depression that could be explained by common genetic variants.
Much of the gastrointestinal overlap appeared to be related to functional acid reflux, which causes reflux symptoms without visible acid-related damage to the esophagus.
That distinction is useful because it suggests the connection may not simply come down to stomach acid or physical damage. Instead, it adds to evidence that the way the gut and brain communicate could play a role, and other large-scale genetic research on IBS has pointed in a similar direction.
Why your gut and brain may be talking to each other
The gut and brain are not two completely separate systems.
Their constant back-and-forth, often called the gut-brain axis, runs through nerves and chemical signals, which helps explain why stress can affect digestion and why digestive problems can sometimes affect how you feel.
The researchers also looked at whether the relationship could go both ways, and found some evidence that depression may contribute to gastrointestinal symptoms and that gastrointestinal problems may also influence depression, with a slightly stronger effect in the direction from depression toward digestive symptoms.
What to do if both are bothering you
If digestive symptoms and low mood keep showing up together, there are a few practical ways to take a more connected approach to your health:
- Tell your doctor about both: Mention digestive symptoms and mood changes at the same appointment, especially if either has been persistent. Looking at the full picture can help your provider decide what needs further evaluation.
- Look for patterns: For a few weeks, jot down when symptoms show up and what was happening around them. Stress, poor sleep, certain foods, or changes in routine may be useful context to bring to your doctor.
- Support your gut: Focus on regular, balanced meals and foods you tolerate well rather than jumping into restrictive diets. Steady routines like these are part of most IBS management approaches, and a provider or registered dietitian can help you figure out what is worth changing.
- Take mental health symptoms seriously: If low mood or loss of interest is sticking around, consider talking with a mental health professional. Research on diet and mental health suggests the two are intertwined, but you don't have to manage either one on your own.
- Don't treat the gut-brain connection as a cure-all: The research supports a biological connection, not a single solution. Gut-focused strategies may help some gastrointestinal conditions, while psychological treatments can also be useful, so the right approach depends on what's causing your symptoms.
The takeaway
Depression and gastrointestinal conditions shared a notable amount of genetic risk in this research, with gut-related conditions showing the strongest connection among the health categories studied.
The findings don't establish cause and effect, but they add to the case for considering mental and digestive health together.