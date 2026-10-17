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Your Cholesterol Test Looks Fine — But Here's What It Might Be Missing
Getting good cholesterol results can feel reassuring, especially if heart disease runs in your family.
But a healthy cholesterol number doesn't tell you everything about your heart health. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often called "bad" cholesterol, carries cholesterol through your bloodstream.
When levels are too high, it can contribute to plaque buildup in your arteries. Other blood fats, however, may raise heart disease risk through additional pathways.
A recent study of more than 35,000 people investigated how these fats are linked to different processes in the body, including inflammation and blood vessel health.
About the study
Researchers focused on three blood fats associated with heart disease: LDL, triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRLs), and lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a).
TRLs carry triglycerides, a type of fat your body uses for energy. Lp(a) is another cholesterol-carrying particle, and your genes largely determine how much of it you have.
Although all three are linked to heart disease, researchers wanted to understand whether they affect the body in different ways.
To find out, the team analyzed blood samples from more than 35,000 UK Biobank participants who didn't have heart disease. They looked at proteins in the blood associated with each type of fat, then checked their findings using genetic data and results from nearly 6,000 additional participants in a U.S. study.
These proteins are important because they help the body carry out everyday processes, from transporting fats to regulating inflammation.
By identifying which proteins were associated with each blood fat, researchers could look for clues about how each one might contribute to heart disease.
Two blood fats may be linked to heart disease through inflammation
The protein patterns revealed an important difference. Proteins associated with LDL were mainly involved in transporting and processing cholesterol.
Those linked to TRLs and Lp(a) were also associated with inflammation and changes in blood vessel walls.
This suggests these blood fats may be connected to heart disease through more than one route. LDL can contribute to plaque buildup, while TRLs and Lp(a) may also be associated with processes that affect inflammation and the health of blood vessels.
The researchers found that the protein patterns associated with TRLs and Lp(a) remained linked to heart disease risk even after accounting for levels of all three blood fats. The LDL-related pattern, by comparison, was no longer independently associated with risk after those adjustments.
They also estimated that inflammation and blood vessel changes accounted for about 62% of the association between TRLs and heart disease, compared with 14% for Lp(a). These connections weren't fully explained by C-reactive protein (CRP), a common blood marker of inflammation.
The results offer clues about how these blood fats may affect cardiovascular health, but they don't prove that inflammation directly causes the added risk.
More research is needed to understand the precise mechanisms involved.
Why healthy LDL levels aren't the whole picture
LDL remains an important marker of heart disease risk, but it's not the only one. High triglycerides can signal additional cardiovascular risk, while elevated Lp(a) can increase risk even when LDL levels look healthy.
Lp(a) is particularly worth knowing about because genetics largely determine your levels. You can eat well, exercise regularly, and have healthy LDL cholesterol while still having elevated Lp(a).
This doesn't mean a normal cholesterol result is cause for concern.
It means your overall risk depends on several factors, including family history, blood pressure, blood sugar, and other blood fats. Looking at these together can give your health care provider a more complete picture of your heart health.
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- Ask about your blood fats: Triglycerides are usually included in a standard cholesterol panel, but Lp(a) requires a separate blood test. If heart disease runs in your family, ask your health care provider whether additional blood tests make sense for you.
- Keep up with heart-supportive habits: Regular movement, consistent sleep, and a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, nuts, and fatty fish can support cardiovascular health. These habits complement appropriate testing and medical care.
The takeaway
A healthy LDL result is good news, but it doesn't tell the whole story.
Triglycerides and Lp(a) may be linked to heart disease through additional processes involving inflammation and blood vessel health. Ask your health care provider whether checking these markers could help clarify your personal risk.