Her first viral hit, this is one of her favorite tips from mom (for what it's worth, we love it too!). "I saw her starting to rub a banana peel all over her face and asked her where she heard of doing that—she said she hadn't heard of it anywhere but just wanted to try it for her skin," she laughs. "So I went to PubMed to see if there's any research about the benefits of banana or banana peels, and I was really surprised to see that there were—it's full of awesome nutrients and skin benefits. Not to mention, it's easy, cheap, and unless you're allergic to bananas, it's harmless."

Bananas contain significant amounts of potassium, which can help support hydration and counteract fluid retention in the skin—that's why many eye cream formulas feature banana extract, as it's great for reducing puffiness and bags. They also boast a load of antioxidants, including vitamins C, E, B, and A, which can help combat free radicals and help deal with signs of premature aging. And on the subject of skin aging, bananas are also rich in silica: This mineral plays an important role in collagen synthesis, which in turn keeps the skin firm and taut.

"I don't think it should replace your skin care, but it's just something fun if you eat a banana, you're at home, and you have access to a sink in 20 minutes, yeah, go ahead and rub a banana peel on your face," she says.

Speaking of skin care, we spoke at length in the episode about her go-to favorites, including vitamin C serums (she says SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is a classic), tinted SPF ("not only does it help protect your skin against UV light, but the zinc oxide in tinted mineral sunscreens can protect you against visible light, which can cause dark spots," she says), and consistent exfoliation ("I am using Philosophy Microdelivery Resurfacing Solution because it's gentle enough for regular use and uses ingredients like cica and vitamin C to help soothe the skin too," she says.