How Sexual Responsiveness Impacts Relationship Satisfaction & Quality, According To Research
Relationship satisfaction plays a huge role in our overall wellbeing, and there are so many things that go into that satisfaction, like communication, trust, and of course, sex. While everyone has different sexual preferences and needs, your partner's willingness to explore and accommodate those needs can be thought of as "sexual responsiveness."
And according to new research published in the journal Current Opinion in Psychology1, sexual responsiveness plays a big role in relationship quality and satisfaction—for better or worse. Here's what to know.
Studying sexual responsiveness and relationship satisfaction
For this study, researchers analyzed existing research on sexual responsiveness as it relates to relationship quality and satisfaction. They define sexual responsiveness as "understanding, accommodating, and being willing or motivated to meet a partner's sexual desires."
And based on the existing research, as you might imagine, when two people offer each other mutual sexual responsiveness, which they call "high sexual communal strength," it's associated with everything from sexual desire maintenance, to higher sexual desire, to sexual satisfaction, and even better relationship quality overall.
These benefits are even stronger when partners have different sexual needs, interests, or are dealing with any sexual issues or traumas.
However, this analysis also found that the benefits of sexual responsiveness are not present if one partner feels they have to neglect themselves in the process of being responsive.
As the study authors write, "Being a sexually responsive partner does not mean meeting a partner's sexual needs unequivocally, but instead involves aiming to understand and be open to a partner's sexual interests, while still asserting your own needs and boundaries."
They add that when sexual responsiveness involves self-neglect (such as having sex when you don't want to in order to meet your partner's needs) it's associated with lower desire and satisfaction, and further, more sexual distress.
How to find your responsiveness "sweet spot"
The findings of this research suggest that there's a fine line between meeting your partner's needs while also honoring your own boundaries, and given everyone has their own preferences, finding that line within your relationship can help increase your relationship quality and satisfaction—both in the bedroom and in general.
As psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Lauren Fogel Mersy, PsyD, previously told mindbodygreen, "The first thing I recommend is for partners to have a discussion about their feelings and needs," adding that it's important that these things get explicitly verbalized so there aren't any miscommunication or assumptions.
Further, sexologist Shamyra Howard, LCSW adds, you want it to be an ongoing conversation as desires and needs fluctuate and change over time. "I will always recommend couples to keep an open mouth when it comes to discussing sex. Talk to each other often," she suggests.
The takeaway
The sex life you share with your partner can be a make or break factor to the relationship that influences your desire and satisfaction for the better, or a source of distress and overstepped boundaries. According to these findings, the happiest couples share a high degree of mutual sexual responsiveness, which in turn boosts their relationship quality—and lives as a whole.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.