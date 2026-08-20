This Everyday Nutrient May Be Doing More Than You Think
Think about the last time you deliberately chose a food because it had fiber. Maybe you added beans to a salad, grabbed an apple instead of juice, or checked a cereal label.
For most of us, fiber is still closely tied to digestion and staying regular. But there's a lot more happening after you eat it.
A new review of the research1 looked at how fiber may affect health beyond the gut, including the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, and brain. The findings help explain why getting enough may matter for more than your digestive system.
What the review looked at
Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that your body can't fully digest. Some forms slow digestion and help regulate how quickly sugar and fat enter your bloodstream.
Others make it to the colon, where your gut bacteria ferment them and produce compounds that can affect the rest of the body.
The review brought together human and translational research published through March 2026 to look at these effects across several organ systems.
The goal was to connect the dots between what happens in the gut and what may happen elsewhere in the body.
Where fiber may make a difference
For cardiovascular health, people who eat more fiber tend to have a lower risk of heart disease.
Fiber may also help the liver process fat more effectively in people with fatty liver disease, and in people with chronic kidney disease, it has been linked to lower levels of certain compounds produced by gut bacteria.
There is also early research connecting fiber intake with inflammatory airway conditions, mood, thinking, and sleep.
Much of this research is observational, so it can identify patterns without showing that fiber itself caused the benefit, and the evidence isn't equally strong across every organ system.
Even so, most people aren't getting enough fiber. Adults are generally advised to get about 14 grams per 1,000 calories, which works out to roughly 25 to 29 grams a day for most women and 30 to 38 grams for most men. The global average is only about 21.6 grams a day.
Your gut bacteria may be part of the story
So how could something you don't fully digest affect organs far away from your gut?
Your gut microbes are a big part of the answer. The fiber your body can't break down travels down to your colon, where your gut bacteria are waiting.
They use that fiber as food, and as they break it down, they release compounds called short-chain fatty acids. Some of those compounds pass into your bloodstream, which is how something you ate for your gut can end up affecting other parts of your body.
Once they're circulating, they influence several processes at once. They help keep the lining of your gut intact, so nutrients can pass through while other things stay out.
They help keep immune activity steady. And they appear to affect inflammation, along with how your body handles bile acids, the substances it uses to digest fat.
Not every fiber feeds your bacteria the same way. Some are broken down quickly, others slowly, and each one yields a different amount of those compounds.
Eating a variety of high-fiber foods gives your gut bacteria more to work with than relying on a single source.
How to get more fiber into your day
You don't need to turn every meal into a high-fiber science experiment. Start with the foods you already eat and look for easy opportunities to add more.
- At breakfast: Add berries, chia seeds, or ground flax to oatmeal or yogurt.
- At lunch: Toss beans or lentils into a salad, grain bowl, or soup.
- At snack time: Choose whole fruit instead of juice.
- At dinner: Build meals around vegetables, beans, lentils, or whole grains more often.
If you're currently eating very little fiber, increase your intake gradually and drink enough water. A sudden jump can leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable.
The takeaway
Fiber has a bigger role in health than keeping digestion on track.
Eating a variety of fiber-rich plant foods can support the gut microbes that produce compounds involved in processes throughout the body, while also helping you close a nutrient gap that many people have.