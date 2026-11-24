Eating This Type Of Food Could Improve Key Markers Of Biological Age
If yogurt, kefir, kimchi, or sauerkraut are regulars in your fridge, you probably already know that these foods are doing your gut a favor. But fermented foods have caught researchers' attention for another reason: their potential role in how we age.
A new review looked at the science behind these foods1, exploring whether their benefits might extend beyond digestion to things like inflammation and cellular health.
What the review set out to uncover
The review brought together existing research on fermented foods and their potential role in healthy aging.
These foods are made with the help of microorganisms, which transform the raw ingredients through a process known as fermentation. The process often produces probiotics and other compounds that can benefit the body.
The researchers specifically looked at how fermented foods might affect several processes linked to aging, including inflammation, damage to cells, immune function, and the balance of bacteria in the gut.
The research included lab studies using cells, animal studies, and human studies. Something that works in a lab doesn't always have the same effect in humans, which is why it is important that human studies were considered in this analysis as well.
Fermented foods are linked to several markers of healthier aging
In the human studies, people who regularly ate fermented foods tended to have a wider variety of gut bacteria. An imbalanced gut microbiome is one of the 12 hallmarks of aging the review outlines, so a wider variety of gut bacteria is a good sign of healthy aging.
People who regularly ate fermented food also had lower levels of certain inflammatory markers in their blood. Chronic inflammation was considered another driver of aging in this review.
Another finding involved telomeres, which are like caps on the end of DNA strands that protect your genes from deteriorating. Their gradual shortening is another hallmark of aging outlined in the review. In some groups, people who regularly ate fermented foods had longer telomeres in their white blood cells.
This doesn't mean eating kimchi with dinner will automatically make your cells younger, but it does suggest a possible connection between fermented foods and some of the biological processes involved in aging.
What we still need to learn about fermented foods and aging
There's still plenty about fermented foods and aging that researchers don't know.
Much of the evidence on how fermented foods might support the energy-producing parts of our cells, protect against cell damage, or influence inflammation comes from lab and animal studies. We need more human research to confirm whether those effects happen in our bodies, too.
The review also couldn't pinpoint how much fermented food people should eat to see potential benefits. We don't yet know the ideal serving size, whether eating different varieties makes a difference, or what the long-term effects of daily consumption might be.
Fermented foods can also be very salty, so sodium content is another long-term safety question researchers still need to answer.
Easy ways to add more fermented foods to your week
If you want to enjoy some of the benefits of fermented foods, there are easy ways to work them into meals you already eat.
- At breakfast: Add plain yogurt or kefir to your morning meal.
- At lunch: Stir miso into soup or add sauerkraut to a sandwich.
- At dinner: Serve kimchi alongside your meal or add it to a grain bowl.
There's no established daily serving target for healthy aging, so focus on enjoying a variety rather than hitting a specific number. Just keep an eye on sodium if you're eating several salty fermented foods throughout the day.
The takeaway
Fermented foods are linked to a few promising markers of cellular health. Scientists still need to figure out exactly how much of them is needed to help us age well, but adding them to the menu in the meantime certainly won't hurt.
On your next grocery run, make sure to grab some yogurt, kefir, and kimchi to give your fridge a fresh restock that supports healthy biological aging.