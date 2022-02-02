This Destination Is Your One-Stop-Shop For Endless Adventure *And* Self-Care

Winter is no obstacle for the adventure seeker. It’s yet another reason to get out there, stay active, and try new things. But with all the season’s activities comes the inevitable sore muscles and overexhaustion. That’s why it’s essential to fit in plenty of self-care along the way.

Choosing a destination for your winter escapades that’s both lively and rejuvenating makes for the perfect cold-weather vacay for all parties involved. Whether you’d prefer to sprinkle in moments of recovery between activities or to stay behind and relax while others hit the slopes, having options is key to keeping everyone healthy and happy. When it comes to picking a place for the best of both worlds, Sun Valley, Idaho is a frequent recommendation––so we did a little research to find out whether it lives up to the hype.