Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Reason Your Joints Are Stiff Lately + What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 07, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
January 07, 2025

There are many factors that contribute to joint pain and stiffness, including insufficient movement, vitamin deficiencies, and underlying autoimmune disorders.

Another sneaky culprit that impacts joint pain is none other than cold weather, which those of us in the Northern Hemisphere may know all too well right about now.

Here's what the science says about the weather as it relates to joint pain, plus what you can do to loosen things up.

What the research says

Many people living with chronic pain will likely tell you that temperature fluctuations impact their discomfort. In one study in the American Journal of Medicine1, researchers concluded that knee pain severity in individuals with knee osteoarthritis, for instance, is "modestly influenced by the weather."

An increase in barometric pressure (which happens when the temperature drops) is also associated with greater pain, as is colder ambient temperature, the study found.

Additional research, on the other hand, has questioned these findings, such as a 2016 review in the Journal of General Practice that says, "The evidence to support this common observation is weak; however, some studies have reported a trend towards worsening of pain and stiffness with falling temperature and barometric pressure in arthritic patients."

The point is, there is definitely an anecdotal and patient-reported association between cold weather and joint pain/stiffness, so if that sounds all too familiar, here's what to do.

What to do about it

If your joints are feeling stiff due to the cold, one obvious solution, of course, is to warm up. Warm baths with Epsom salts, for example, have been found to reduce knee joint pain in elderly populations.

In addition to keeping warm, ensuring you're getting enough movement is essential. Strength training is well known to reduce pain and improve the function of joints2, while soothing practices like yoga can help keep your body limber and stretched.

In terms of nutrition, getting adequate nutrients—while also minding any food intolerances that could be contributing to inflammation—is another essential for managing joint pain.

And to give your body a hand in promoting healthy and balanced joints, it can also be beneficial to take a quality joint comfort supplement for sustained relief.

The takeaway

As we get deeper and deeper into the cold months of the year, there's a chance your joints could feel a bit stiffer and achier than usual. The good news is, with some efficient lifestyle tweaks and a quality supplement, you and your joints can get some relief.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.