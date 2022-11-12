I called my parents and I told them I was really sick, but I had no idea what was going on. At the time, I was living in D.C., and my parents were in my hometown in North Carolina. Without a second thought, they immediately drove to pick me up from my apartment, and took me back home with them.

I think we probably got in around midnight, and a few hours later, I woke up feeling even worse. The next morning, they rushed me to the emergency room at Duke University, where they started running all kinds of tests on me. I was there for a few days, but they couldn’t figure out what was going on, so I was released to go home. In the next few days, however, I started retaining water—to the point I couldn’t fit into any of the clothes I’d brought.

Still, without any answers, I tried to go on with my life. I went back to work, but I remember I would start to fall asleep in the middle of the day. I also started experiencing joint pain.

After many more medical visits, I was asked if anyone in my family has a thyroid condition, and I replied that my cousin does. From there, the doctor diagnosed me with hypothyroidism, which felt like such a relief, because it was something tangible I could get medicine to help manage. As for my joint pain, another doctor told me I had a connective tissue disease—but it still felt like I was missing a piece of the puzzle.

Fast-forward to many, many more doctor visits. During that time, I started experiencing hair loss and I also had some skin lesions.

Finally, the rheumatologist I was seeing gave me a definitive diagnosis: lupus.