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This Common Health Issue Was Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Death
Your hearing might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about heart health.
But the two could be more connected than you realize. Hearing changes can develop so gradually that you barely notice them, yet researchers are investigating how hearing health relates to aging and overall well-being.
A study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity1 examined hearing loss, hearing aid use, and mortality across several countries, offering another reason to pay attention to changes in your hearing.
About the study
Previous research has linked hearing loss to social isolation and cognitive decline.
Researchers wanted to find out whether it was also associated with a higher risk of death and whether hearing aid use made a difference.
They combined data from population-based studies in Australia, Iceland, and the United States, then tested their findings using data from Norway.
Participants completed hearing tests, and researchers tracked deaths through national records, accounting for factors such as age, smoking, and existing health conditions.
Hearing loss was linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular death
People with hearing loss had a higher risk of dying from any cause, and the risk increased with the severity of their hearing loss.
Even mild hearing loss was associated with elevated risk, while moderate or severe hearing loss was linked to a greater one.
Hearing loss at every severity level was also associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular death.
Hearing aid users with hearing loss, meanwhile, had a lower risk of death from any cause and cardiovascular disease than those who didn't use them.
Researchers also found that greater hearing loss was associated with a higher risk of death among people who didn't use hearing aids, but not among hearing aid users in the three-country analysis.
Why hearing health may matter for longevity
These findings don't prove that hearing loss causes earlier death or that hearing aids help people live longer. Because this was an observational study, researchers could identify associations but not establish cause and effect.
Hearing aid users may also differ from nonusers in ways that influence mortality, such as access to health care or how proactively they manage their health.
There are several possible explanations for the connection. Difficulty following conversations can make socializing harder, potentially contributing to isolation.
Hearing loss is also associated with cognitive decline and reduced physical functioning. Changes in blood vessel function and chronic inflammation could help explain the link with cardiovascular health, although the study didn't establish the mechanisms involved.
What to do if your hearing is changing
If you're finding conversations harder to follow or relying more on captions and higher TV volume, a few practical steps can help you address the issue.
- Book a hearing test: If you regularly struggle to hear conversations, particularly in noisy settings, arrange an assessment with an audiologist or hearing care professional.
- Explore your options: If testing identifies hearing loss, ask about hearing aids and other support suited to your needs.
- Keep the bigger picture in mind: Hearing aids haven't been proven to extend lifespan, but addressing hearing difficulties may improve communication and help you stay socially connected.
The takeaway
Your ears may deserve more attention than they've been getting.
Hearing loss was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular death, while hearing aid use was linked to a lower risk. A hearing test won't predict your lifespan, but it can help you take a more informed approach to aging well.