This Common Food Group Was Linked To 19% Less Cardiometabolic Disease
You know those nights when dinner comes together from whatever is already in the kitchen? Maybe there's chicken in the fridge, rice in the pantry, and a few vegetables that need to be used up. Beans or lentils can be easy to overlook, even though they're filling, versatile, and nutrient-dense.
They may also deserve more space on the plate. In a recent study, researchers examined whether eating more pulses, a group of legumes that includes beans, peas, lentils, and chickpeas, was associated with cardiometabolic health.
About the study
Researchers analyzed dietary and health data from 46,939 U.S. adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2018.
They looked at participants' usual pulse intake and its relationship with cardiometabolic disease, which included cardiovascular disease, coronary artery disease, stroke, and diabetes.
Researchers also accounted for factors that could influence these outcomes, including age, sex, income, education, smoking, body weight, and overall diet quality.
Pulses already have a strong nutritional profile. They're rich in fiber, plant protein, resistant starch, and polyphenols, nutrients associated with metabolic and cardiovascular health.
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More pulses were linked to better cardiometabolic health
People who ate more pulses had a lower prevalence of cardiometabolic disease.
After accounting for other factors, higher daily pulse intake was associated with a 19% lower prevalence of cardiometabolic disease. When researchers didn't account for body weight, the difference was even larger, at 21%.
Diabetes followed a similar pattern. Without accounting for body weight, higher daily pulse intake was associated with a 20% lower prevalence of diabetes.
Most people in the study weren't eating many pulses to begin with.
Their average intake was well below the 1.5 to 2 cups per day recommended by the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. The association was also consistent across age groups, sexes, income levels, education levels, and racial and ethnic groups.
Why pulses may support metabolic health
There's a nutritional reason pulses may be helpful. Their fiber can support healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels, while resistant starch may help keep you full. Plant protein and polyphenols may also contribute to better metabolic health.
Pulses generally have a low glycemic index, meaning they tend to cause a slower rise in blood sugar after eating. These qualities may help explain their association with better cardiometabolic health, but since researchers looked at diet and health at a particular point in time, this study can't show that eating more pulses directly prevents cardiometabolic disease.
It's also possible that some participants changed their diets after developing a health condition. Longer-term studies and clinical trials are needed to determine whether increasing pulse intake actually improves these outcomes.
Easy ways to eat more pulses
You don't need to completely change your meals to get more pulses into your routine. Try these simple additions:
- Bulk up a salad: Add black beans, chickpeas, or lentils for extra fiber and plant protein.
- Upgrade soups and sauces: Stir lentils into soup, stew, or pasta sauce for more staying power.
- Build a better grain bowl: Toss chickpeas or beans into your usual combination of grains and vegetables.
- Give dips a boost: Blend white beans into hummus, spreads, or dips for a creamy source of plant protein and fiber.
- Make weeknight staples work harder: Add beans to tacos, chili, or other meals you already make.
You don't need pulses at every meal. Making them a regular part of the meals you already enjoy is a simple way to increase your intake without adding much extra effort.
The takeaway
Your pantry may already have some surprisingly useful tools for supporting metabolic health. This study found that people who ate more pulses tended to have less cardiometabolic disease, although we can't say the pulses themselves were responsible.
Beans, lentils, peas, and chickpeas are still an easy way to add more fiber and plant protein to everyday meals.