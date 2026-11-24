This Common Chemical Exposure Was Linked To 2X Higher Liver Cancer Risk
Your nonstick pan, water-resistant jacket, and even your drinking water could expose you to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), better known as "forever chemicals."
These substances are used to make products resist water, grease, and stains. They're also incredibly persistent, meaning they can stick around in the environment and our bodies for years.
About the study
PFAS are a large family of thousands of man-made chemicals. They're used in everything from nonstick cookware to stain-resistant fabrics because their chemical structure makes them especially good at repelling water and oil.
That same structure also makes many of them difficult to break down, so some can remain in the environment and accumulate in the body. The liver is one place where PFAS can build up, prompting researchers to investigate how long-term exposure might affect liver health.
For this study, researchers compared blood samples from more than 200 adults who later developed hepatocellular carcinoma (the most common type of liver cancer) with samples from a similar group who didn't. They measured 12 different PFAS chemicals in blood collected years before diagnosis to explore whether exposure was associated with cancer risk.
Two PFAS chemicals were linked to more than double the odds of liver cancer
Two chemicals stood out: PFHpA and PFNA. Both belong to the PFAS family, but they're different individual compounds.
PFHpA, or perfluoroheptanoic acid, is a shorter-chain PFAS. PFNA, or perfluorononanoic acid, is a longer-chain PFAS. Like other chemicals in this family, they're used for their ability to resist water and oil and can persist in the environment.
People with the highest blood levels of either chemical had more than double the odds of developing liver cancer compared to those with the lowest levels.
The other 10 PFAS chemicals measured showed no meaningful association. Researchers also examined differences by sex and liver cancer type, but those findings were less consistent and involved smaller groups.
Because this was an observational study, it can't prove that either chemical causes cancer. However, measuring exposure years before diagnosis helps researchers investigate how these chemicals may affect long-term health.
Your genes may influence your vulnerability
Genetics may also help explain why some people are more vulnerable to environmental exposures. Participants with a higher genetic predisposition to fatty liver disease showed a stronger link between PFHpA exposure and liver cancer.
This doesn't mean an inherited risk guarantees someone will develop liver disease. It suggests that genetics may influence how the body responds to certain exposures.
PFAS can enter your daily life through food packaging, nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing, and contaminated drinking water. Even newer, shorter-chain PFAS used as alternatives to older chemicals need further research to understand their potential health effects.
Everyday ways to limit PFAS exposure
You can't avoid PFAS entirely, but you can reduce exposure from some common sources:
- Check your drinking water: Review local water quality reports if contamination is a concern. Certain activated carbon and reverse osmosis filters can reduce PFAS. Learn more about water filtration.
- Be mindful of household dust: Wash your hands before meals and regularly wipe down surfaces. When replacing nonstick cookware, consider stainless steel or cast iron. Explore cookware materials.
- Check fish advisories: PFAS can accumulate in fish from contaminated waterways. If you eat locally caught fish, check regional guidance on consumption.
The takeaway
Two specific PFAS chemicals were associated with more than double the odds of liver cancer, and genetics may influence who's more vulnerable.
You can't eliminate every exposure, but knowing where these chemicals turn up can help you make more informed choices about your water, cookware, and food.