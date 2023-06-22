This Collagen Powder Is So Good, Customers Keep Coming Back For More (& More...)
A repeat purchase says something: a product was so good, you just can't help yourself but come back for more. And considering how oversaturated certain segments of the supplement market are (and, ahem, the beauty supplement market in particular), coming back to a formula when there are a plethora of options available to you is even more remarkable.
That's why we are so flattered to hear that so many keep coming back to mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. For what it's worth, I'm not surprised: The formula blends together 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as well as seven other high-quality actives to deliver results. And once you experience the glow-enhancing benefits, it's so hard to go back.*
Advertisement
Allow me to wax poetic.
Why customers keep coming back
Let's begin with the namesake ingredient: Collagen supplements contain collagen peptides, a broken-down version of the protein that the body uses for a myriad of things, from supporting skin firmness to supporting joint comfort.*
(We've written pretty extensively about how collagen supplements work, so I'll invite you to acquaint yourself with that information if you've not yet. Additionally, there's been loads of research on the topic, including this systematic review and meta-analysis1, which looked at skin aging in particular.)
And while other formulas consider that sufficient, we go beyond by adding seven other active ingredients to further support the skin, gut, and full-body health.* I consider vitamins C and E to be the most notable as the antioxidants play a huge role in collagen production.* Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process2 and keeps collagen from cross-linking (which makes it brittle), while vitamin E helps "recharge" vitamin C during this process.* And since they're antioxidants, they both have the ability to neutralize free radicals.*
In addition to those, the formula contains essential B vitamin biotin, hyaluronic acid for hydration support, the gut-centric amino acid L-glutamine, and turmeric and sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS) to help combat oxidative stress.*
It's no wonder we've amassed a dedicated following for this top seller. "I have been a fan of collagen for a few years, but this one's way more elevated than all other brands on the market. Unlike many other unflavored collagens, it truly has no taste. It's quickly become part of my routine, so luckily there is a monthly subscription option!" says verified buyer Jenna D.
She's not the only one, as verified buyer Joan S. says, "[I] love it—I'm on my third round and couldn't be happier."
Advertisement
The takeaway
If you're looking for a collagen supplement—we understand there are a lot to choose from. But there's a reason folks keep coming back to this formula: The nutrient-dense powder delivers on results and is all science-backed.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.