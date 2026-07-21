This Antioxidant In Tomatoes May Help Protect Your Brain As You Age
I don't know who crowned tomatoes the food of the summer, but I'm here for it. Between the heirloom tomato salads, fresh burrata plates, and viral "tomato girl summer" recipes, they've completely taken over my feed.
Personally, I'm not complaining. Peak tomato season is one of the best parts of summer. And thanks to a new study1, I have another reason to pile them onto your plate. Researchers found that lycopene, the antioxidant that gives tomatoes their bright red color, may help protect brain cells involved in Parkinson's disease.
How lycopene affects the brain
For this study, researchers created a mouse model of Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological condition caused by the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells.
Some of the mice received lycopene, while others did not. The researchers then evaluated everything from movement and balance to brain tissue, dopamine levels, and the activity of a protein called the dopamine transporter, or DAT.
Every time your brain uses dopamine, DAT helps recycle it back into nerve cells so it can be used again. Think of it as the brain's recycling system for one of its most important chemical messengers. When that system breaks down, dopamine signaling becomes less efficient, and the neurons responsible for producing dopamine become more vulnerable to damage.
The researchers wanted to know whether lycopene could help support that process.
Lycopene helped preserve dopamine-producing brain cells
The mice that received lycopene consistently performed better on movement and balance tests than untreated mice. Their brains also showed less damage to the dopamine-producing neurons that are gradually lost in Parkinson's disease.
One of the most interesting findings involved that dopamine recycling system.
The researchers found that lycopene appeared to increase levels of DAT, suggesting it may help neurons maintain healthier dopamine signaling. The treated mice also had healthier dopamine metabolism overall and showed signs of reduced oxidative stress, one of the biological processes thought to contribute to Parkinson's disease.
Taken together, the findings suggest lycopene wasn't simply acting as a general antioxidant. It appeared to influence a very specific pathway that's critical for keeping dopamine-producing neurons functioning properly.
That said, it's important to keep these findings in perspective. This was a mouse study, not a human clinical trial. We can't conclude that eating more tomatoes will prevent Parkinson's disease or slow its progression. Still, studies like this help researchers identify new biological pathways that may eventually lead to better prevention strategies or treatments.
What this means for your everyday diet
Even though this research is preliminary, it fits into a much larger body of evidence supporting antioxidant-rich eating patterns for healthy aging.
Foods rich in lycopene have consistently been associated with lower levels of oxidative stress and inflammation, two processes linked not only to Parkinson's disease but also to cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, and other age-related conditions.
Tomatoes are by far the richest dietary source of lycopene, especially cooked tomato products like tomato sauce, tomato paste, and canned tomatoes. Interestingly, cooking tomatoes and pairing them with a healthy fat, such as olive oil, actually increases lycopene absorption because it's a fat-soluble compound.
Watermelon, pink grapefruit, guava, and papaya also contribute meaningful amounts.
Of course, no single food determines brain health. The biggest gains still come from overall dietary patterns. Regularly eating colorful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, legumes, fish, and other minimally processed foods has consistently been linked to healthier brain aging.
The takeaway
Summer food trends usually come and go. But filling your plate with colorful, antioxidant-rich produce is one habit that's backed by decades of research. And this study adds more intriguing data on how everyday foods may help support a healthier brain as we age. And that's a trend worth keeping around long after summer ends.