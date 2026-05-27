Study Shows This Is The Best Type Of Exercise For Parkinson's Disease
For people living with Parkinson's disease, choosing the right type of exercise may matter as much as exercising at all. A comprehensive network meta-analysis1 just revealed which specific movements deliver the best results, and the findings offer a practical roadmap for patients and caregivers alike.
Walking, dance, and water workouts each shine in different areas
The meta-analysis, published in Frontiers in Physiology, pooled data from 67 randomized controlled trials involving 2,642 patients with Parkinson's disease. Researchers compared multiple exercise types head-to-head to determine which ones most effectively improved specific outcomes.
Here's what they found:
- Walking training: This was the most effective for improving motor function, as measured by the UPDRS-III (the gold-standard clinical scale for Parkinson's motor symptoms).
- Dance training: Those who participated in dance-style training excelled at functional mobility, showing the strongest improvements in timed up-and-go tests and six-minute walk test performance.
- Nordic walking: Nordic walking (a type of walking that uses poles) emerged as the top choice for balance and cognitive function (measured by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment).
- Aquatic training: This hybrid of cardio, strength, and flexibility type training delivered the greatest benefits for overall quality of life.
In other words, no single exercise "wins" across the board. The best choice depends on what outcome matters most to the individual.
The common thread is rhythmic, repetitive movement
What do walking, dance, Nordic walking, and aquatic exercise have in common? They all involve rhythmic, repetitive movement patterns that appear to stimulate neural regulation: the brain's ability to coordinate and control movement.
The researchers suggest that exercises combining rhythmic motion with cognitive engagement (like following dance steps or navigating terrain with poles) may be particularly beneficial because they challenge both motor and non-motor brain functions simultaneously. This dual demand could help explain why dance and Nordic walking showed such strong results for mobility and cognition, respectively.
Matching movement to your goals
Prioritizing safe and effective movement can be a critical part of a Parkinson's treatment plan. Here are a few things to consider (and talk over with a healthcare practitioner) before getting starting if you want to...
- Prioritize motor symptom control: Focus on walking-based training programs.
- Want to improve everyday mobility and endurance: Consider dance classes designed for Parkinson's patients (many communities offer adapted programs).
- Are concerned about balance or cognitive decline: Nordic walking may offer the most targeted benefits.
- Are seeking overall quality-of-life improvements: Aquatic exercise provides a low-impact option with broad benefits.
The researchers also note that patients can choose exercises based on their current fitness level, meaning there's an entry point for nearly everyone, from those newly diagnosed to those managing more advanced symptoms.
As always, consult with a healthcare provider or physical therapist before starting a new exercise program, especially one involving balance challenges.
The takeaway
For people with Parkinson's disease, finding the right exercise routine can be challenging. This 67-trial meta-analysis is one of the most comprehensive evidence to date that specific exercises (particularly ones with rhythmic, repetitive movements) target specific outcomes, empowering patients and caregivers to make informed choices about movement that truly matches their goals.