Take fatigue, for example. On paper, GLP-1s can improve metabolic health, which you might expect to support energy levels over time. But in the short term, several things could be at play. Reduced calorie intake, shifts in blood sugar regulation, and changes in how the body processes nutrients can all influence how energized someone feels day to day. For some people, that adjustment period may show up as lingering fatigue that isn’t always emphasized in clinical conversations.