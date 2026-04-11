Your Genes May Predict How Your Body Reacts To GLP-1s, New Study Says

For people taking tirzepatide specifically, there's another gene in play: GIPR. Tirzepatide is a dual agonist, meaning it targets both the GLP-1 and GIP receptors. The study identified a variant in the GIPR gene (rs1800437) that was linked to vomiting risk, but only in tirzepatide users, not those on semaglutide. People who carried the genetic varaints at both the GLP1R and GIPR genes had a 14.8-fold increased odds of experiencing vomiting on tirzepatide compared to those without these variants.