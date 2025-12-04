These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The Full Moon In Gemini
December has arrived, Sagittarius season is well underway, and with it, we have a Gemini full moon on the horizon. Not only that, but it's going to be a supermoon, appearing relatively bigger and brighter in the sky than usual.
This full moon, known as the "Cold Moon," will be exact on Thursday, December 4, at 6:14 p.m. EST, marking the final full moon of 2025. It will influence us all differently depending on where it lands in our birth chart, and with that in mind, these three zodiac signs are going to feel the impact of the Cold Moon the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check for your sun and rising sign.
Gemini
This is your full moon, Gemini, as it lands in your first house of self image and identity, so right now could feel like breakthrough moment for you. We have, after all, reached the halfway point of the calendar year since your birthday, so consider this a checkpoint to reflect on how far you've come since then.
Your mind could be particularly active right now, especially considering your ruling planet, Mercury, is finally no longer retrograde. Realizations could come flooding in, and you're feeling more than ready to start a fresh chapter.
Release anything that holds you back from being your authentic self, whether those are limiting beliefs or old stories you're having a hard time letting go of. By the Gemini new moon six months from now, you could see radical shifts.
Sagittarius
It's your birthday season, Sagittarius, and that means this full moon is in your opposite sign of Gemini. Gemini rules your seventh house of relationships, business contracts, and longterm partnership, so prepare to feel way more committed than usual. (Because let's be honest, you're not exactly one to tie yourself down...)
You could be assessing what's holding you back from longterm connections, or even feeling the urge take your current situationship to the next level. And again, business dealings aren't off the table either, so watch out for developments related to work partnerships, contracts, etc.
Whatever the case may be, get clear on what you're looking for in a longterm relationship. This is the moment for you to speak up about it in order to figure out if your current connections are aligned.
Virgo
You and Gemini have a couple things in common, Virgo; Not only are you both mutable signs, but you're also both ruled by Mercury. That said, this full moon is lighting up your 10th house of career and destiny with plenty of Mercury-minded, intellectual energy—and now that it's no longer retrograde, the inspiration is flowing.
You could be feeling the urge to change or shift some aspect of your job or public image, whether that's reaching new audiences, gunning for a promotion, or quitting your job altogether.
While this isn't necessarily the moment to do anything rash (this full moon forms a tense square aspect to your natal sun), it is an excellent opportunity to reflect on what you'd like to happen in your career over the next six months.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we'll all feel the impact of the Cold Moon in social and clever Gemini. But for Gemini themselves, as well as Sag and Virgo, the effects of this lunation might be even more curious, revelatory, or inspiring.