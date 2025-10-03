These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be The Most Impacted By The Full Moon
October has arrived, Libra season is well underway, and with it, we have an Aries full moon on the horizon. Not only that, but it's going to be a super moon, appearing relatively bigger and brighter in the sky. And as the closest full moon to the autumn equinox, this is the annual Harvest Moon, as well as October's Hunter's Moon.
The full moon will be exact on Monday, October 6, at 11:48 p.m. EDT, and it's going to influence us all differently based on where it lands in our birth chart. To that end, these three zodiac signs are set to feel the impact of the Harvest Moon the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check for your sun and rising sign.
Aries
The full moon is in your sign this time around, Aries, so you can expect all the feels right now. When the moon (or any planet) transits your first house of self and identity, it can bring up revelations around your self image, development, and in the case of a full moon, what needs to be released.
Consider this: We've reached the halfway point of the astrological year since your birthday season, so this full moon is like a milestone or checkpoint. Think back to your birthday season and the seeds you planted then. Reflect on how far you've come since.
You're meant to be your first priority right now, in order for you to let go of old patterns or limiting beliefs around your own image. Trust that the emotions coming up for you are meant to get your attention.
Libra
It might be your birthday season, Libra, but this full moon wants you to think about partnership. That's because it's in your opposite sign of Aries, which lands it right in your seventh house of long-term commitments and relationships. For what it's worth, this is the house your sign is associated with, so you're familiar with always considering everyone else.
Just keep in mind, full moons are about reflection and letting go, so you might be running up against something that needs to change within your closest relationships.
The seventh house can also deal with business contracts, legal matters, and even enemies, so be extra careful before you sign the dotted line or get too close to the wrong person. Focus on the relationships that fill you up, and don't be afraid to release the ones that drain you.
Cancer
How are thing at work, Cancer? If you're ready for something to change or shift, this might be your moment, as the Aries full moon is spotlighting your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. Not to mention, Aries forms a square to your sign, so you're feeling the pressure.
The good news is, with the moon in me-first Aries, it's just the push you need to get yourself in gear. That might look like asserting yourself more at work, making changes so your work itself feels more aligned, or letting go of a project that isn't going anywhere.
Of course, full moons can also relate to culminations, so it's also possible you finally reach the finish line on a project or work endeavor. (Perhaps one you started six months ago?) In any case, you're meant to enjoy work recognition right now, and shed anything that no longer aligns.
The takeaway
No matte your zodiac sign, we'll all feel the impact of the Harvest Moon in bold and brave Aries. But for Aries themselves, as well as Libra and Cancer, the effects of this lunation might be even more dramatic, revelatory, or surprising.