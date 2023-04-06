In a new case series from Aging that features six healthy women between the ages of 45 and 65, researchers determined that nutritional and lifestyle interventions designed to support DNA methylation helped reverse participants’ biological ages up to eleven years—and in just eight weeks!

But before we dive into the specific diet and longevity-supporting habits these women followed to essentially age backwards, let’s quickly review what DNA methylation is and why it matters when it comes to epigenetics.