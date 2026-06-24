These Short "Exercise Snacks" Work Just As Well As Long Workouts, Study Says
You have 10 minutes between meetings, and your brain is telling you to scroll social media, but your body is crying out for help after hours of desk work. You could go up and down the stairs a couple of times, walk around the block, or do a set of squats, but the amount you can do in 10 minutes sounds too small to matter. But a new meta-analysis of 11 randomized controlled trials says otherwise.
Researchers looked at whether breaking daily movement into brief, frequent bursts, often referred to as "exercise snacks," could actually move the needle on fitness. If you're skeptical about the actual impact of exercise snacks, this data demands a second look.
What the researchers set out to test
Exercise snacks are defined as brief, independent bouts of activity, often around 1 to 2 minutes, performed repeatedly through the day rather than in one continuous session. This could be a quick set of stair climbs, push-ups, or bodyweight squats every hour. People have grown more interested in exercise snacks because they can avoid the time, equipment, and motivation barriers that often stop sedentary adults from meeting standard activity guidelines.
To determine whether the approach genuinely works, researchers pooled 11 randomized controlled trials involving 472 healthy and sub-healthy adults. The studies spanned younger, middle-aged, and older participants, and the interventions ranged from stair sprints to bodyweight training, cycling sprints, and Tai-Chi movements. The movements were typically performed about three times a day over 4 to 12 weeks.
Short bursts moved the needle on fitness & body fat
The analysis revealed that exercise snacks produced measurable gains in several areas.
- Cardiorespiratory fitness: Participants significantly increased both VO₂max (a core measure of aerobic capacity) and peak power output, meaning they got meaningfully fitter from movement that added up to only a few minutes at a time.
- Body fat: Exercise snacks significantly reduced body fat percentage, with the largest drop seen in middle-aged adults.
- Lower-body strength: In older adults, the snacks improved performance on the 60-second sit-to-stand test, which is widely considered a marker of leg strength and mobility that matters for staying independent with age.
BMI and self-reported fatigue did not shift significantly, but body fat decreased. This is a useful reminder that body composition can improve even when the scale doesn't budge, which is part of why BMI alone is a limited health metric.
Why a few minutes at a time adds up
The benefit comes down to accumulation. Even though each bout is short, repeating brief, vigorous efforts throughout the day creates a meaningful physiological load on the cardiovascular and muscular systems. Over weeks, those repeated signals drive the same kinds of adaptations you'd expect from longer training, without requiring a single long block of time.
There's a behavioral advantage, too. Exercise snacks remove the logistics that derail most people. You don't need to go to the gym, change clothes, or even dedicate an hour of your day to it. A flight of stairs between meetings or a set of squats while the coffee brews is enough to count, which is exactly what makes the habit easier to keep.
Fitting exercise snacks into a real day
Based on the formats studied in this analysis, here are the best ways to work exercise snacks into your day:
- Climb stairs: One of the most-studied snack formats. A flight or two, repeated a few times a day, is enough. This is one of the easiest entry points if you have stairs nearby.
- Use your body weight: Squats, lunges, calf raises, and push-ups all appeared across the trials. Aim for roughly 1 to 2 minutes of continuous movement per bout.
- Try short cycling sprints: If you have access to a stationary bike, brief all-out efforts fit the model well.
- Aim for a few bouts a day: The trials generally involved multiple short sessions spread across the day. Three was often the magic number.
- Anchor them to existing habits: Slot an exercise snack before a meeting, after lunch, or whenever you'd otherwise reach for your phone. Attaching the habit to something you already do will help make it stick.
The throughline is frequency over intensity. These bursts aren't meant to fully replace longer workouts, but the research suggests they're a legitimate fitness strategy on their own, especially for cardiorespiratory fitness and body fat.
The takeaway
You might think of your busy schedule as the enemy of fitness, but the truth is the all-or-nothing approach to fitness probably costs you much more. This meta-analysis makes a strong case that the threshold for "enough" is lower than most people think, and that consistency across the day matters more than duration in a single block.
Find a couple of minutes to take the stairs or drop into a set of squats. Be proud of yourself for the movement, and treat it as real exercise. Because according to the research, it is.