Just 4 Minutes Of This Type Of Movement Could Lower Diabetes Risk

Researchers analyzed data from 22,706 adults in the UK Biobank. Participants were around 62 years old on average, and just over half were women. Each person wore a device on their wrist that tracked how they moved throughout the day. The researchers were specifically looking for short bursts of intense activity lasting one minute or less (they called this VILPA), as well as slightly longer bursts of moderate-to-vigorous activity up to three minutes (MV-ILPA).