Just 4 Minutes Of This Type Of Movement Could Lower Diabetes Risk
You don't need an hour at the gym to support your health. In fact, you might not need a gym at all.
In a recent study, researchers found that brief bursts of vigorous movement (think climbing stairs quickly, walking briskly to catch a bus, or hauling groceries up a flight) were linked to a significantly lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. These "movement snacks" lasted just one to three minutes at a time, and the benefits showed up even in people who didn't exercise at all.
What researchers set out to learn
Most physical activity research focuses on people who already work out. This study took a different approach: it looked exclusively at adults who reported doing no leisure-time exercise.
Researchers analyzed data from 22,706 adults in the UK Biobank. Participants were around 62 years old on average, and just over half were women. Each person wore a device on their wrist that tracked how they moved throughout the day. The researchers were specifically looking for short bursts of intense activity lasting one minute or less (they called this VILPA), as well as slightly longer bursts of moderate-to-vigorous activity up to three minutes (MV-ILPA).
Over about eight years, 665 participants developed Type 2 diabetes.
Even small doses added up
People who got about four minutes per day of these short, vigorous bursts had a 36% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to those who did none.
When researchers looked at moderate-to-vigorous activity (the slightly longer bursts), the benefits were even larger: about 25 minutes per day was linked to a 46% lower risk.
How often you moved mattered too. Averaging around 10 brief vigorous bursts per day was associated with a 36% lower risk compared to zero.
The biggest benefits came from simply doing something rather than nothing. You don't need to do a lot to see real results.
Stairs, hills, & heavy bags all count
The beauty of this research is that it captures movement that happens naturally throughout your day, not planned workouts. Examples include:
- Climbing stairs briskly: taking the stairs instead of the elevator, especially if you pick up the pace
- Walking with urgency: hustling to catch a train or walking uphill
- Carrying heavy loads: bringing in groceries, moving boxes, or carrying a child
- Quick bursts of speed: a short sprint to cross the street or chase after your dog
These aren't activities that require workout clothes or a dedicated time block. They're part of everyday life, which is exactly why they're so doable.
Adding intensity throughout your day
While this study is encouraging news for non-exercisers, it's worth noting what it doesn't say: that these quick bursts replace the need for regular exercise.
Strength training, cardio, and intentional movement are still essential for long-term health, muscle maintenance, and metabolic resilience. What this research does suggest is that movement snacks can be a powerful addition, and a great starting point for people who aren't exercising yet.
Here's how to put it into practice:
- Look for opportunities already in your day: take the stairs faster, park farther away and walk briskly
- Aim for a few minutes of effort: the study linked just under four minutes of vigorous activity to real benefits
- Think frequency, not duration: around 10 short bursts throughout the day added up to meaningful results
- Layer, don't replace: if you already strength train or do cardio, keep it up; these bursts are a supplement, not a substitute
- Use them as a gateway: if you're not exercising at all right now, movement snacks can help you build consistency and confidence, making it easier to eventually add more structured routines
The takeaway
You don't need a perfect workout routine to support your metabolic health. According to this research, just a few minutes of vigorous, everyday movement, spread across brief bursts throughout the day, can lower your risk of Type 2 diabetes. Start where you are and use what's around you.