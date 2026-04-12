If You Want To Be Mentally Healthy In Old Age, Pay Attention To These 3 Factors
Studying what makes for good mental health in older adults
This researchers for this study analyzed existing data from Statistics Canada's 2022 Mental Health and Access to Care Survey (MHACS). The data they used included just over 2,000 respondents ages 65 and up.
They were looking for a number of factors related to psychological health, including psychiatric diagnoses, physical health metrics, social well-being, and more.
What they were trying to determine, namely, was what really makes "complete mental health" or CMH. The study authors define CMH as a combination of the following three characteristics: (1) absence of psychiatric disorder (APD); (2) life satisfaction or happiness almost every day in the past month and (3) social and psychological well-being almost every day in the past month."
As first study author and Ph.D. candidate Daniyal Rahim puts it, "Our findings shift the conversation away from mental illness alone and toward understanding what helps older adults truly flourish. Complete mental health reflects not just the absence of disorders, but the presence of meaning, satisfaction, and strong social connections."
Social connections
One of the major standout factors for complete mental health in this study was strong social connections. The data showed that older adults who were married and had strong social support were more likely to experience CMH. In fact, social support doubled the odds of complete mental health.
"Social relationships appear to be a cornerstone of mental well-being in later life," study co-author Shannon Halls says, adding, "Having people to rely on during stressful times may buffer against psychological distress and promote resilience, happiness, and a sense of purpose."
Good physical health
Another important factor for good mental health? Good physical health! Indeed, as anyone who has ever had physical health troubles will tell you, they can definitely take a toll on mental health as well.
As such, it's somewhat unsurprising that adults who rated their physical health as fair or better, plus reported no chronic pain, sleep problems, or limitations in daily activities, were more likely to experience CMH.
Another notable finding was that rural living was more strongly associated with CMH than urban living.
A strong sense of spirituality
Last but not least, spirituality was another big factor in this study. Participants in this study who reported that religion and/or spirituality were important in their daily lives were much more likely to achieve compete mental health.
"Spiritual beliefs may help older adults cope with adversity by providing meaning, hope, and a sense of community. These factors can be particularly relevant during periods of declining health or life transitions," said study co-author and epidemiologist Ying Jiang.
The takeaway
The findings from this study not only point to the factors that boost mental health in older age, but also provide ways to potentially improve mental health in aging adults. The study authors note they hope that more targeted interventions can be put in place, for instance, to offer support (such as social programs, pain-management, etc.).
In the meantime, these are all factors we can think about in our daily lives, no matter our age. From minding our physical health, to staying engaged with our communities, and feeling connected to our own spirituality, complete mental health might not be so hard to achieve.