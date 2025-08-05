The 3 Biggest Sleep Mistakes Most People Still Make (& How To Fix Them)
We all know that getting enough quality sleep every night plays a big role in health. Yes, it impacts your energy, mood, and cognition the next day. It also influences your blood sugar, appetite, and even gut health.
The problem isn’t understanding that sleep is important; it’s actually getting the quality sleep we need.
Here are three “mistakes” you may be making if you’re having a hard time dozing off or staying asleep (and what to do instead).
Mistake 1: Skimping on a wind-down routine
Getting in bed cold turkey after a busy day or staring at your screen for the last hour is not a recipe for successful shut-eye. If your brain is wired, scattered, and running in circles, your stress hormone cortisol may be high (when it should be low), and your natural melatonin production may be hindered.
The fix: In an ideal world, start your wind-down routine one to two hours before closing your eyes in bed. This can include dimming the lights, avoiding screens as much as possible, going through your entire skincare routine, taking a warm shower, and reading (even while in bed). If you don’t have that time in your schedule, even a calm 30 minutes can be helpful.
Mistake 2: Overlooking caffeine timing & blood sugar
Many people who say they “fall asleep fine” but wake up feeling unrested don’t realize late-day caffeine can be the hidden culprit. Caffeine has a half-life of about 5–6 hours1, which means that the 4 pm cold brew may still be circulating in your blood right when you’re trying to sleep.
Blood sugar also impacts sleep. Eating foods high in sugar late at night can cause your blood sugar to spike and crash, which often leads to difficulties staying asleep.
The fix: Avoid caffeinated beverages 6 to 8 hours before bed, and favor protein- or fiber-rich meals and snacks over refined carbs. These magnesium-rich snacks are also great choices.
Mistake 3: Taking melatonin nightly
Melatonin is a hormone the body naturally produces to regulate your sleep-wake cycle (aka your circadian rhythm and tells your body it’s time for bed. Many people take the supplemental form of this hormone, thinking it will help initiate sleep. But that’s not the case.
While melatonin may be helpful in specific short-term situations (like adjusting to a new time zone), it’s not the effective nightly sleep supplement you need.
The fix: A magnesium-based supplement is a better choice for nightly use, and one that helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.* mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ is a nonhormonal sleep aid that features magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®.*
Research shows these ingredients support your circadian rhythm and calm your mind and body—making it easier to unwind at night and sleep more deeply.*
The takeaway
Getting quality sleep involves more than just turning the lights off and spending 8 hours in bed. Practicing a wind-down routine, being mindful of your caffeine and meal composition, and choosing the right sleep supplement can make all the difference.