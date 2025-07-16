Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Struggling With Sleep & Stress? This Science-Backed Nightly Habit Can Help

Ava Durgin
July 16, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Distant Couple Sleeping in a Bed
July 16, 2025

If you’ve ever skipped a wind-down routine in favor of “just one more episode,” you’re not alone, but it might be time to rethink that habit. A recent study found a strong link between poor sleep hygiene and both depression and sleep problems, reminding us that what we do before bed matters a lot for our mood, energy, and cognitive health.

Why bedtime habits are worth your attention

Sleep hygiene refers to the behaviors that help (or hinder) good sleep—think lighting, screen time, wind-down rituals, and consistency. In the study, over half of the participants reported poor sleep hygiene practices, which were significantly associated with:

  • More frequent sleep problems
  • Higher rates of daytime sleepiness
  • Increased risk of depression (75.8% of those with poor sleep hygiene had depressive symptoms)

These findings echo past research showing that simple pre-sleep rituals (like dimming the lights, doing light stretching, or reading a book) can improve sleep quality and mental well-being.

Small changes, big payoff

You don’t need a 12-step wind-down protocol. According to experts, a good routine can be as simple as:

  • Sticking to the same sleep and wake times
  • Avoiding bright light and screens in the hour before bed
  • Doing a calming, screen-free activity to signal it’s time to sleep

The takeaway

Your nighttime rituals aren’t just about falling asleep faster; they’re about protecting your mental health and setting yourself up for a more energized, focused day. Prioritize a calming bedtime routine, and you may just find that better rest and a brighter mood comes naturally.

