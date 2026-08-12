Become The Architect Of Your Own Body Recomposition
Congratulations for continuing to architect the beautiful garden of your body! You’re blooming and beautiful.
Workouts are the seeds of strength. But, every gardener knows that seeds never blossom in absence of sunlight, water, and soil.
In your strength building journey, correct macros, sleep, and recovery are the sunlight, water, and soil. Without them, the seed you planted remains dormant. Not too much, and not too little. Tending to our progress is truly the Goldilocks experience.
My personal life lessons in pursuing fitness
Back when I was addicted to boot camp workouts, climbing the corporate ladder, and relying too heavily on my nightly wine, I was truly stumped as to why my fat loss went dormant. My muscular strength was stunted and my energy wilted like hydrangeas in the Miami heat.
It’s been a life lesson for me to learn that downshifting from the high octane push of the gas pedal is actually where growth happens.
I want you to imagine your muscles like a filet mignon. When you walk into the gym, your muscle fibers are intact, like a steak. At the gym, however, when you workout you are not building your muscles up. No, in fact, you are tearing them down so they turn into ground beef.
It is only through adequate fueling with food, sleep, and recovery that your muscles recover from those breakdown signals and turn that ground beef back into bigger, stronger filet mignon.
Here is my advice on how to reap the harvest of your efforts.
Strength training & protein cannot be separated
Your workout is the half that gets all the credit while the other half is what is doing the building. Every time you lift, you are sending your body demolition signals. That filet mignon I mentioned earlier gets torn down into ground beef, and protein is the only raw material your body has to rebuild it back into something bigger and stronger than what walked in the door.
Skip the protein, and you can train five days a week with religious devotion and not see progress because you gave your body the signal to rebuild and nothing to rebuild with.
This is why I take my fueling as seriously as I take my training, and it is why consistency is queen with mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+. Taking 10g daily is nonnegotiable in my world. Whether I’m stirring the plain flavor into my yogurt, blending it into a shake, or just mixing the raspberry flavor into water and drinking it straight down, the form matters far less than showing up for it daily.
Same with the grass-fed vanilla whey protein isolate+, which goes into my non-fat Greek yogurt or smoothies every single day (though I never let supplements carry more than 50 grams of my protein intake, the rest comes from whole foods). Creatine restores the ATP your muscles burn through during heavy lifts and pulls water into the cells to rebuild, while whey isolate delivers fast, complete protein rich in the leucine that triggers muscle protein synthesis when your body needs it most.
Let’s not forget the other nutrients feeding our “soil”. Carbs are not the enemy we’ve been told they were. They are the fuel that lets you show up and perform in the gym, and without them your energy wilts exactly the way mine did back when I thought restriction was the solution.
Fat is not something to fear, either. It’s what your hormones are quite literally built from, and a body running on chronically low fat is a body whose hormones are working against the very muscle you are trying to grow. Protein rebuilds what training breaks down, carbs fuel the effort that creates the breakdown in the first place, and fat keeps the entire hormonal ecosystem intact so all of it can work. Pull one of those three out of your garden and watch the whole thing struggle to bloom.
RELATED READ: Ready To Improve Your Body Composition? This Can Help
Sleep is not optional
Sleep is the water your garden cannot survive without. This is where growth hormone does its work, where your nervous system gets to exhale, where the muscle protein synthesis you worked so hard for in the gym gets to happen. Sleep specialist Wendy Troxel, P.h.D., taught me that the pituitary gland releases HGH during stage 3 of non-REM sleep.
I love mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ because of the magnesium bisglycinate, which helps my body downshift instead of just lying in bed with my mind still sprinting through my to do list. I also now have a ritual of a piping hot bath, Tara Brach meditation or talk, and Epsom salts with some yummy essential oils.
Recovery is the ground everything grows from
Soil is the slowest, least glamorous part of this whole process, and it is also the part that determines whether anything you plant ever takes root. For me, tending to my soil means working on my nervous system daily and not just hoping it regulates itself.
That means keeping my caffeine in check instead of using it to override when my body asks me to slow down, and treating my mental health like the foundation it is rather than an afterthought.
It means I stopped smoking cannabis nightly and now keep alcohol to Fridays only. It took me more decades to believe that rest is not weakness, and once I did, I realized it was the entire missing piece of my growth.
The takeaway
Your garden does not need you to hustle harder. Nature won’t be rushed or tricked. She needs sunlight, water, and soil, in the right amounts—tended to consistently—so she can finally do what she was always capable of doing... bloom.