Fat is not something to fear, either. It’s what your hormones are quite literally built from, and a body running on chronically low fat is a body whose hormones are working against the very muscle you are trying to grow. Protein rebuilds what training breaks down, carbs fuel the effort that creates the breakdown in the first place, and fat keeps the entire hormonal ecosystem intact so all of it can work. Pull one of those three out of your garden and watch the whole thing struggle to bloom.