Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Can Actually Support Your Heart*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 15, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by puhhha / istock
February 15, 2025

While no supplement replaces a healthy diet (including one rich in antioxidants) and exercise routine (cardio and strength training), research shows that some supplements help target specific cardiovascular outcomes. 

That means the right supplements can help lower cholesterol and triglycerides, manage blood pressure, and support healthy blood vessels.*  

So, what supplements are most effective for heart health? As a dietitian, these are my top 3 picks. 

1.

Fiber

Even if you eat a fiber-rich diet (filled with fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts), you may still fall short of the 25-38 gram per day recommendation for the carb. 

And even if you are getting enough total fiber, then it may be time to focus on soluble fiber. Soluble fiber is the type of fiber that helps lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol by: 

Research shows eating 2 to 10 grams2 of soluble fiber daily is what's linked to these significant decreases (although aiming for the higher end of that range is better). 

Psyllium husk, guar beans, inulin, and beta-glucans are all types of soluble fiber commonly found in supplements. All of these have clinical studies showing they can help lower cholesterol levels and maintain healthy levels.* 

However, I’m partial to mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support—a daily powder that provides 6 grams of fiber from guar beans, mushrooms, and green kiwifruits.* 

Unlike so many other fiber supplements that gel when mixed in water, this one dissolves easily in hot and cold liquids. I personally love mixing it in my overnight oats. This meal keeps me full for hours, and I feel good knowing it’s helping keep my cholesterol in a healthy range.*

2.

Omega-3s

This likely isn’t a surprising pick—omega-3s have rightfully garnered a reputation as a heart-healthy ingredient. 

Particularly marine-derived EPA and DHA fatty acids are the omega-3 supplements most linked to health benefits.*

Studies show that taking omega-3 supplements in particular help combat oxidative stress, support blood pressure, and help lower triglyceride levels3.*

But there’s huge variability in the quality (many of these fish oil supplements are rancid) and dosing of these omega-3 supplements—ranging from 200 or so milligrams if it’s added to a multi to serving sizes of 1,000+ milligrams. 

So what’s the best option? For the most health benefits (especially when it comes to heart health), research shows a daily intake of around 1,000 milligrams or more4 is best. For triglyceride support, the ideal dose may even be closer to 4,000 milligrams.* 

Here’s a list of our favorite—expert-vetted—omega-3 supplements.  

3.

Whey

That's right, the protein powder known for helping folks build muscle and get stronger also boasts some pretty impressive cardiometabolic benefits.*

Whey is a well-studied protein. A sweeping umbrella systematic review of 109 randomized controlled trials found that supplementing with whey can improve triglyceride levels by improving how the body manages fat

A more recent 2025 pooled analysis of 21 studies found that whey supplements helped:* 

  • Lower bad LDL cholesterol in people under 50 (when combined with exercise) 
  • Manage total cholesterol levels when used alongside exercise (regardless of the amount of protein or the age of the person. 
  • Reduced triglycerides after 12 weeks of consistent use

This 2025 review included studies with daily whey protein doses ranging from 4 grams to 55 grams. 

A good starting place for adding a whey protein supplement to your daily routine is to look for options that provide at least 25 grams of protein per serving, which is also the amount that supports optimal muscle protein synthesis.* 

There are a lot of sketchy protein powders out there, so we did the research for you and gathered our favorite whey protein powders here. (And this is the one I personally used to help increase my protein intake from 60 to 100 grams a day.)

The takeaway

All of these supplements have research5 showing that they benefit common markers of heart health (namely cholesterol levels and triglycerides). While each one works to improve these markers in a unique way, combining them into your daily routine may have even more profound effects.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 

more Health
