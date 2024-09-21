Skip to Content
Integrative Health

These 3 Exercises Could Promote Cognitive Function In Aging Adults, According To Research

September 21, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy
September 21, 2024

As we get older, protecting our cognitive health is paramount to sustaining wellbeing and promoting longevity. Exercise, of course, has long been known as one of the best things you can do to keep healthy, but when it comes to cognition, which exercises are best?

That's what this research published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine wanted to know—here's what they found.

Studying aerobic exercise and cognition

For this study, researchers wanted to look at the immediate effects of aerobic exercise on cognition in older, healthy adults, namely looking at three aerobic exercises that demand cognitive focus: walking, nordic walking, and golf.

The study included 25 healthy golfers aged 65 and up, who participated in the three different exercises. They played 18 holes of golf, took six-kilometer Nordic walks (a type of walking that incorporates poles to work the arms), and did six-kilometers of regular walking. They were in natural environments and could move at their typical pace.

Different measures of cognitive function were assessed, such as attention, processing speed, and task-switching ability, as well as blood samples to look at the brain-benefits of the exercises. Fitness monitors were also worn to look at factors like pace, distance, energy expenditure, steps, etc.

And based on the findings, it seems these three exercises are great options for adults who want to stay active and keep their minds sharp. Not only did just one session of any of these three exercises improve cognitive function, but Nordic and regular walking also both showed enhanced executive functions effects.

What to do about it

As the study's lead author Julia Kettinen Ph.D. notes in a news release, the team's findings highlight the value of age-appropriate aerobic exercise when it comes to maintaining and enhancing cognitive function in older adults. 

"Previous research has shown that exercise also holds promise as a potential strategy for those experiencing cognitive decline," Kettinen adds.

The good news is that walking and golfing are two leisurely forms of exercise that can be fun and engaging. In case you weren't sure, BTW, Nordic walking is walking with poles to engage the upper body as well as the lower body.

Here's our guide on how to actually walk 10,000 steps a day to help you get started.

The takeaway

We'd all like to ensure sharper minds and stronger bodies as we get older, and simple aerobic exercises can help us do so.

Whether you're gearing up for an evening stroll or dusting off the golf clubs in your garage, your cognition will thank you for it.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

