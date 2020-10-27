mindbodygreen

Spirituality
A Rare Blue Moon Falls On Halloween This Year (Because, 2020)

A Rare Blue Moon Falls On Halloween This Year (Because, 2020)

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Blue Moon

Image by @sakurayon / Unsplash

October 27, 2020 — 22:04 PM

If there was any year that a blue moon would fall on Halloween, it's 2020. Blue moons are rare full moons that carry an especially powerful potential for manifesting and releasing. And when they fall on Halloween? You can bet they deliver some extra spookiness. Here's what mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, have to say about this Saturday's unusual blue moon (which won't actually look blue, btw).

What exactly is a blue moon?

We've all heard the expression "once in a blue moon," so as you probably guessed, they don't happen often—only about once every 2-3 years, actually! A blue moon is the second full moon in a calendar month, the AstroTwins note, and we already had October's first full moon in Aries fall on the 1st.

The lunar cycle is 29.5 days, so a blue moon can never occur in February. Calendar years with blue moons also have 13 full moons instead of the usual 12.

Why are they significant?

So why does this extra moon matter? Full moons tend to make everything around us feel even more intense, and to have two in one month can only amplify this energy. New moons are a time to set intentions, and full moon are a moment of culmination and fruition, the twins say. "When the moon is completely full, it's a spiritual and energetic pinnacle of whatever you started when the sun and the moon united at the new moon," they add. In the case of blue moons, their rarity can serve as reminder to harness the full moon's power while it's around.

With this upcoming blue moon falling on Halloween, we've got even more to consider. According to the twins, this is the first time we'll have a full moon on Halloween since 2001, and it's going to call in earthy Taurus. This sensual zodiac sign loves luxury, while full moons are thought to bring out our wild sides, the twins add. This means the weekend will be prime time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, leisure, and the outdoors. The twins even suggest practicing some spells or rituals, or hosting a safe and spooky full moon circle (virtually if you have to)!

However you choose to celebrate Halloween and this rare blue moon, stay safe, have a good time, and trick-or-treat yourself to a day of full moon fun and reflection.

