So why does this extra moon matter? Full moons tend to make everything around us feel even more intense, and to have two in one month can only amplify this energy. New moons are a time to set intentions, and full moon are a moment of culmination and fruition, the twins say. "When the moon is completely full, it's a spiritual and energetic pinnacle of whatever you started when the sun and the moon united at the new moon," they add. In the case of blue moons, their rarity can serve as reminder to harness the full moon's power while it's around.

With this upcoming blue moon falling on Halloween, we've got even more to consider. According to the twins, this is the first time we'll have a full moon on Halloween since 2001, and it's going to call in earthy Taurus. This sensual zodiac sign loves luxury, while full moons are thought to bring out our wild sides, the twins add. This means the weekend will be prime time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, leisure, and the outdoors. The twins even suggest practicing some spells or rituals, or hosting a safe and spooky full moon circle (virtually if you have to)!

However you choose to celebrate Halloween and this rare blue moon, stay safe, have a good time, and trick-or-treat yourself to a day of full moon fun and reflection.